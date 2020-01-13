Donald Trump Boosts #NancyPelosiFakeNews Twitter Trend After She Snubs Iranian Protesters

President Donald Trump shared several messages on Twitter on Monday condemning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s defense of the Iranian regime.

Pelosi dodged a question about whether she supported the Iranian protesters during an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, suggesting that they were only protesting the Ukrainian civilian flight that was mistakenly shot down by Iranian forces.

Iranian people are angry about what Nancy Pelosi said recently in the interview with @ABC so WE've launched a hashtag against what she said. #NancyPelosiFakeNews https://t.co/4VTGAXlzOJ — Nariman (@NarimanGharib) January 13, 2020

“They’re calling out the regime for lying. They’re saying death to Khomeini as well,” Stephanopoulos noted, referring to the protesters.

“No,” she replied. “Well, whatever it is there were protesters in the streets before.”

That inspired people to share the hashtag #NancyPelosiFakeNews on Twitter to protest her

President Trump re-tweeted the hashtag as well as some on Twitter blasting the Democrats for supporting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue,” wrote one unverified user on Twitter sharing a photoshopped image of Pelosi and Schumer in Middle Eastern garb with the backdrop of the Iranian flag.