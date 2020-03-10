Hope: Fewer New Coronavirus Cases in South Korea for Fourth Day in a Row

South Korea may have turned the corner in the fight against coronavirus, as officials reported Tuesday that the number of new cases had declined for the fourth day in a row.

Furthermore, the number of new cases dropped to 131 — the first time that number has fallen below 150 in the past two weeks, Agency France-Presse reported Tuesday.

South Korea has taken aggressive measures to control the spread of the illness, which was partly spread by members of the obscure Shincheonji Church who spent time in Wuhan, China, where coronavirus first emerged. Some South Korean officials want to charge the leader of the church and eleven followers with murder for allegedly spreading the illness on purpose. 54 people have died in South Korea of coronavirus.

The AFP noted:

Each morning the South announces how many cases were diagnosed the previous day, with Monday’s figure the lowest for a single day since late February and marking the fourth consecutive daily fall. … But the outbreak was still spreading … The South was the first country to report significant coronavirus numbers outside China, where the disease first emerged, although the focus of global concern has been moving towards Italy and Iran in recent days. Authorities say the risk of small cluster infections continues and the public have been urged to refrain from group events such as protests or religious services.

If South Korea has, indeed, succeeded in slowing down the illness, that could help shape containment efforts in other countries affect by coronavirus.

