Tim Morrison: Not, Trump Did Not ‘Dissolve’ Pandemic Unit

Tim Morrison, the former senior National Security Council (NSC) official who was a witness in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry, published an op-ed Monday in the Washington Post disputing reports that the White House had “dissolved” the pandemic unit.

Instead, Morrison — who supervised the staff dealing with pandemic responses for a year — noted that the unit had been reorganized to make it more effective.

Breitbart News has fact-checked false claims about the pandemic twice already (here and here).

Morrison wrote (original links):

It is true that the Trump administration has seen fit to shrink the NSC staff. But the bloat that occurred under the previous administration clearly needed a correction. Defense Secretary Robert Gates, congressional oversight committees and members of the Obama administration itself all agreed the NSC was too large and too operationally focused (a departure from its traditional role coordinating executive branch activity). As The Post reported in 2015, from the Clinton administration to the Obama administration’s second term, the NSC’s staff “had quadrupled in size, to nearly 400 people.” That is why Trump began streamlining the NSC staff in 2017.

One such move at the NSC was to create the counterproliferation and biodefense directorate, which was the result of consolidating three directorates into one, given the obvious overlap between arms control and nonproliferation, weapons of mass destruction terrorism, and global health and biodefense. It is this reorganization that critics have misconstrued or intentionally misrepresented. If anything, the combined directorate was stronger because related expertise could be commingled. The reduction of force in the NSC has continued since I departed the White House. But it has left the biodefense staff unaffected — perhaps a recognition of the importance of that mission to the president, who, after all, in 2018 issued a presidential memorandum to finally create real accountability in the federal government’s expansive biodefense system.

Morrison observed: “Now, I’m not naive. This is Washington. It’s an election year. Officials out of power want back into power after November. But the middle of a worldwide health emergency is not the time to be making tendentious accusations.”

