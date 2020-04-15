Coronavirus: Sikh Extremists Cut Off Indian Police Officers Hand with Sword

An Indian police officer from the Punjab region had his hand cut off with a sword and six others were injured at a vegetable market on Sunday after Sikh extremists attacked after being asked to provide travel passes.

The incident took place after a vehicle carrying seven men, all of whom belong to the minority Nihang Sikh community, was stopped at a barricade outside a vegetable market in Patiala district and asked to provide travel passes.

After failing to do so, one of the men became enraged and pulled out a sword cut off the hand of Harjeet Singh, an assistant sub-inspector for the Punjab Police. He later underwent eight hours of successful reattachment surgery.

“I am happy to share that a 7 and a half-hour long surgery has been successfully completed in PGI to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery,” the state’s chief minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

I am happy to share that a 7 1/2 hour long surgery has been successfully completed in PGI to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 12, 2020

While Singh is a common last name among the Sikh population, reports did not note if Officer Singh himself is also part of the Sikh community.

The other six officers were also attacked, with one incurring sword wounds to his back, and were consequently taken to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

In a recording later posted to Twitter, Captain Singh denounced the attackers and warned that authorities would begin handing out severe punishments to those found violating quarantine. Disturbing footage previously emerged of security forces physically assaulting citizens violating lockdown measures, beating them with sticks or humiliating them by making them perform squats, sit-ups, and push-ups.

“The police didn’t even take out their arms and you attack them and cut off the hand of an innocent person? This cannot be tolerated and strict action will be taken,” he was heard saying. “Once more, I am telling all of Punjab, I am warning the people that strict action will be taken against those who don’t follow the curfew.”

All Punjabis have been co-operating & helping Punjab fight the battle against #Covid19. However, a few miscreants, as in today’s unfortunate incident in Patiala, who are putting everyone at risk, will be dealt with a heavy hand. Issued strict directions to DGP. Sharing my views. pic.twitter.com/bfE5qsdMih — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 12, 2020

Following an initial investigation, police arrested the seven men accused and will begin pursuing criminal proceedings.

On March 21, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide quarantine, the largest single lockdown effort worldwide, and today extended it till May 3rd. The lockdown has resulted in emergency situations worldwide. In Dehli, thousands of daily-wage workers crowded the streets attempting to reach areas with potential work to make money.

According to the latest figures, Indian health authorities have recorded 11,487 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a relatively low figure given the country’s population of 1.35 billion people. At least 393 have so far died of the virus, while 1,359 have made a full recovery.

