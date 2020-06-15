A Moscow court found former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in prison on Monday, in what the U.S. Ambassador to Russia described as a “mockery of justice.”

Russian police arrested Whelan – who also holds British, Irish, and Canadian citizenship – at Moscow’s Metropol Hotel in December 2018. Prosecutors claimed law enforcement found him in possession of a USB drive that contained classified information.

At the time of his arrest, Whelan was employed as the director of global security for Michigan-based auto parts supplier BorgWarner. He had previously spent 14 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before his discharge in 2008 for allegedly inappropriate conduct.

Prosecutors were seeking 18 years for Whelan, who maintains his innocence and insists a Russian Federal Security Service major indebted to him for around 100,000 rubles ($1,400) framed him. Both the trial and sentencing took place behind closed doors. “This secret trial in which no evidence was produced is an egregious violation of human rights and international legal norms,” U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said after the sentencing, according to an embassy spokesperson. “The United States demands that U.S. citizen Paul Whelan be released immediately. His conviction is a mockery of justice. The world is watching.” Speaking outside the court, Sullivan said he would next “consult with my government in Washington, which, as I said, at the highest levels is extremely concerned.” Ambassador Sullivan: Today, #PaulWhelan was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia. This secret trial in which no evidence was produced is an egregious violation of human rights and international legal norms. @mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/cPCh3Sflfn — Rebecca Ross (@USEmbRuPress) June 15, 2020