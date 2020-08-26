A U.S. consulate general spokesman confirmed that a consulate employee was assaulted on Tuesday “by an unknown individual,” adding that the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

“We are working closely with the Hong Kong Police Force regarding this incident. We cannot speculate on the assailant’s motives at this time,” he said.

“Occasional incidents involving the [U.S.] consulate have taken place in the past. A man from the mainland [China] was jailed for four weeks after vandalizing the building by painting words on a gate in August of last year. He admitted at the time he was not happy with Americans,” the Hong Kong-based SCMP, owned by China’s Alibaba Group, noted.

Hong Kong has been caught in the middle of increasingly strained relations between the U.S. and China in recent weeks. On August 19, the U.S. State Department suspended three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong, including “the surrender of fugitive offenders, the transfer of sentenced persons, and reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships.”