Saudi Arabia Accuses Iran of Training Terrorist Cell

The government of Saudi Arabia said on Monday that three members of a terrorist cell busted by Saudi state security last week were trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Ten arrests were made in connection with the cell, along with knives, guns, ammunition, military uniforms, surveillance devices, a trove of bomb-making materials, and at least nine improvised explosive devices.

The Saudi intelligence agency known as the State Security Presidency said it raided two hideouts used by the terrorist gang, a house and a farm. The three cell members allegedly linked to the IRGC received “military and field training, including how to make explosives.”

None of the suspects have been identified yet because the investigation is still ongoing. Saudi media said the suspects will be referred for prosecution after they have been interrogated by the State Security Presidency.

A similar counter-terrorism raid was announced by Saudi Arabia’s ally Bahrain on September 21. The terrorist group busted in Bahrain earlier this year was named after slain IRGC Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and reportedly had support from the Iranians to carry out an attack in revenge for Soleimani’s death.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denied Saudi Arabia’s allegations of involvement with the terror cell.

“The repetitive and worthless accusations of the Saudi rulers are not the way for Riyadh to achieve its goals, and our recommendation is that Saudi Arabia choose the path of honesty and wisdom instead of worthless scenarios,” an Iranian spokesman said.