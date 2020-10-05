North Korean Media Promote Iranian Military Weapons Upgrade

North Korean state media published an article on Monday promoting Iran’s upgraded submarine-launched missile and various other weapons systems, adding to speculation that Pyongyang may unveil its own “strategic weapon” during this week’s military parade.

In an article titled “Measures to Strengthen National Defense Capabilities in Various Countries,” the communist propaganda outlet Rodung Sinmun reported how Iran has allegedly upgraded various military technologies, including new radar systems and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The article stated:

On September 24th, the Iranian army unveiled its own new radar system. The “Sorush” medium-range radar system with high mobility has an operational radius of more than 200 km, and can detect low-altitude targets using semiconductor technology, without being affected by electronic warfare and weather conditions. In addition, the “Misag” system can quickly and accurately analyze the data transmitted by primary and secondary radars and other target search and detection devices and transmit it to the integrated anti-aircraft network.

The paper, which serves as the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and is one of the only media outlets available to North Korean citizens, also noted how the Iranian military had allegedly “recently succeeded” in extending the range of their ballistic missile Jask-II.

“Meanwhile, the Iranian army recently succeeded in increasing the range of the submarine-launched missile Jask-II,” it noted. “Not long ago, the country’s state-run television broadcast reported that the missile could be launched from their new Fateh domestic submarine with an advanced underwater detection system.”

It is not uncommon for North Korean state media to report on Iran’s military advances. The two regimes have held close diplomatic and military ties since the 1980s and both harbor ambitions of becoming undisputed nuclear powers, much to the concern of Western governments.

This latest report has added to speculation Pyongyang may unveil its own latest “strategic weapon” during Saturday’s military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea. Analysts say that this weapon is likely to be an upgraded intercontinental ballistic missile.

Last month, South Korea’s chair of the joint chiefs of staff Won In-choul warned there is a “possibility” North Korea could also test a submarine-launched ballistic missile, despite pleas from Seoul and the international community to refrain from doing so. Such a test is likely to take place at the Sinpo South Shipyard, where repairs are currently taking place after typhoons lashed the country’s eastern South Hamgyong Province.

“We’re monitoring developments, as there is a possibility that a submarine-launched ballistic missile test will be conducted there using ejection equipment shortly after the repair is done,” Won told lawmakers at the time.

