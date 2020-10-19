Clapper, Brennan: Hunter Biden Emails ‘Russian Disinformation’ Whether ‘Genuine or Not’

More than 50 former intelligence officials, led by Obama-era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, have signed an open letter alleging that the newly-released Hunter Biden emails are “Russian disinformation” — even if they are real.

Clapper, who helped push the conspiracy theory that there had been “collusion” between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government, was joined by others — including former CIA Director John Brennan, who also promoted the Russia hoax.

Earlier this month, declassified documents suggested that Brennan had briefed then-President Barack Obama on a plan by Hillary Clinton’ campaign to accused Trump of close ties with Russia, in order to distract from her own scandals.

Politico broke the news of the letter Monday evening, giving it great importance: “More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

However, the intelligence officials seemed to show no concern for the possibility that the emails show that Joe Biden could be compromised by foreign powers — the same concern that ostensibly launched the investigation into Trump’s campaign.

The letter says, in part (original emphasis):