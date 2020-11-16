The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has underscored the eugenic aims of its population policy in its latest five-year plan, highlighting the need to cull out undesirable elements and encourage breeding of superior subjects.

While China’s population has long suffered from sex-selective abortions, with countless families aborting baby girls in the hope of having a boy under the draconian one-child policy (later modified to a two-child policy), the new thrust of the CCP’s population plan is to reduce racially inferior citizens and promote the more preferable ethnic element.

As Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported this weekend, the CCP has been carrying out a “systematic campaign” of forced abortions, sterilizations, and implantations of IUDs on Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang to diminish their numbers.

At the same time, they have sought to incentivize the increase in numbers of the Han Chinese, the dominant ethnic group in China, according to Columbia professor Leta Hong Fincher.

By promoting births among Han Chinese while forcibly limiting births among Uyghurs and other ethnic groups considered unsuitable, the CCP hopes to “upgrade population quality” by purifying it of objectionable components, Professor Hong Fincher said.

This past July, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) conducted a virtual hearing on “the Chinese government’s use of surveillance and data analytic technology to oppress religious groups,” noting that the Chinese government has created “an Orwellian surveillance state with an unprecedented ability to gather private information about its citizens.”

At that meeting, Vice-Chair Tony Perkins declared that the CCP uses artificial intelligence systems “that can reportedly combine information from video surveillance, facial and voice recognition, GPS tracking, and other data in order to track certain religious communities.”

Women who have survived China's concentration camps reported rape, forced abortions, and other extreme sexual human rights atrocities. https://t.co/1vSAtwcdC0 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 12, 2019

During the past decade, the CCP has installed hundreds of millions of surveillance cameras across the country, particularly in Xinjiang and Tibet, “where facial recognition systems distinguish Uyghurs and Tibetans from members of other ethnic groups,” Perkins said.

“This is the first time a government is known to have intentionally used artificial intelligence for racial profiling,” he noted.

In an August statement, dozens of prominent faith leaders condemned China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims as “one of the most egregious human tragedies since the Holocaust,” insisting that the clear aim of the Chinese authorities “is to eradicate the Uyghur identity.”

China’s state media has stated that the goal is to “break their lineage, break their roots, break their connections and break their origins,” the statement declared, which is hard to read as anything other than a declaration of genocidal intent.

Because of sex-selective abortions resulting from its decades-long one-child policy, the Chinese population currently suffers from a massive gender gap leaving many marriage-age males with no possible mates.

According to a National Bureau of Statistics Report, the sex ratio at birth in 2015 was 113.5 males born for every 100 females born.

Years of sex-selective favoring of boys has resulted in an estimated 33 to 37 million more males living in China than females, an imbalance that is fueling sex trafficking from multiple nations into China for forced marriage or commercial sexual exploitation to help fill the gender gap.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome