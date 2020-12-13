Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) filed a complaint Friday to the House Ethics Committee asking it to “immediately open an investigation” into allegations that suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang compromised Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

His complaint referred to an Axios report alleging that Fang became close to several politicians, including Swalwell, and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stepped into the situation, according to Fox News.

“The story indicates that the FBI was so concerned with his close relationship with Fang that they had to warn Swalwell about his connections to a known spy in 2015, including Rep. Swalwell’s decision to place an intern in his Congressional office on Fang’s recommendations,” Sensenbrenner wrote.

He added that “2015 was also when then-Leader [Nancy] Pelosi appointed Rep. Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee, providing the then-second term congressmen [sic] with significant access to highly sensitive and classified information.”