The United States Space Force Celebrates First Birthday

The White House and several agencies wished the United States Space Force a happy first birthday on Sunday morning.

“Happy FIRST Birthday to @SpaceForceDoD!” the White House said on Twitter:

The United States Space Force (USSF) is a “new branch of the Armed Forces” established on December 20, 2019, its website read.

According to its mission statement:

The USSF is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. USSF responsibilities include developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands.

In a video posted in October, the USSF said, “Now is the time for a military branch with a clear and singular focus on space. Space Force protects this frontier. The Sky is not the limit”:

Vice President Mike Pence announced last week that members of the USSF will be called “Guardians.”

“It is my honor, on behalf of the President of the United States, to announce that henceforth, the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as Guardians,” Pence said during a ceremony at the White House commemorating the USSF’s first year.

In August, the vice president told Breitbart News, “I honestly believe the establishment of the Space Force may be one of the most significant things that this president has done for America 100 years from now.”

“We all had kinds of different pieces of our space assets, and so for the president to bring it all together, I just think it makes sure we’re as dominant militarily in space as we are on land, sea, and air today,” he continued.

At the White House in May, President Trump unveiled the official flag for the Space Force, explaining, “Space is going to be the future, both in terms of defense and offense and so many other things.”

