USAID Granted $80 Million to Overseas Abortion Provider EngenderHealth

Leaked documents reveal that the federal government gave nearly 80 million dollars of taxpayer money to overseas abortion provider EngenderHealth over six years ending in 2019.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded two separate 5-year grants to EngenderHealth in 2013 and 2014, which originated during the Obama years but continued to be paid out during the first three years of the Trump administration.

According to the leaked documents obtained by Breitbart News, EngenderHealth received $74,490,086 over five years beginning in 2013 and ending in 2018 for its “Fistula Care Plus Project” and another $4,999,562 for its “Reproductive, Maternal and Newborn Health Program” between 2014 and 2019.

Founded as “The Sterilization League of New Jersey,” EngenderHealth today focuses on reproductive rights and women’s health. The organization was founded by the notorious eugenicist Marian Stephenson Olden, who began to promote compulsory sterilization of persons with traits considered to be “undesirable” while working for the Princeton League of Women Voters.

In 1937 Olden founded the Sterilization League of New Jersey, which later changed its name to the Sterilization League for Human Betterment in 1943. It was again renamed Birthright, Inc. in 1943 with the stated goal of “improving the biological stock of the human race.” In 1950, Birthright was renamed the Human Betterment Association of America (HBAA) and in 2001, the organization again changed its name, this time to its current title of Engenderhealth.

According to its website, EngenderHealth “supports comprehensive abortion care (CAC), including safe induced abortion, emergency treatment of abortion-related complications, and postabortion contraception.”

“We also work within communities to reduce abortion-related stigma and increase awareness of unsafe abortion as well as aid civil society organizations that advocate for conducive policies and systems,” the site states. “In 2019 alone, we helped to avert a total of 1.4 million unsafe abortions.”

In early 2017, EngenderHealth protested the Trump administration’s reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy, which denied federal funding for overseas abortions.

“It is a fundamental right for all women and girls to be allowed access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care,” said Ulla Müller, President and CEO of EngenderHealth. “The Global Gag Rule effectively strips them of this right to make decisions in their private lives that will empower them to lift themselves out of poverty and enable them to live up to their full potential.”

EngenderHealth has been described as a prime example of how the modern U.S. family planning movement was shaped by three overlapping social forces, namely the eugenics movement, the movement for reproductive rights and the population control movement.

The organization received USAID funding to promote women’s health in foreign countries and was explicitly prohibited from funding distribution of equipment intended to be used for the purpose of inducing abortions “as a method of family planning.”

