African Cardinal: Affirmative Action Is ‘Racial Discrimination’ Like Apartheid

South African Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier slammed preferential “Black Economic Empowerment” as “racial discrimination” Sunday, saying such favoritism smacks of apartheid.

Cardinal Napier, the archbishop of Durban, wrote on Twitter that Affirmative Action, Black Economic Empowerment and even Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment are all forms of racial discrimination “on a par with apartheid policies” that also favored another group by race.

The cardinal put his assertion in the form of a “Lenten Resolution”: to give up on trying to figure out how preferential treatment for blacks based on skin color can be anything other than discrimination.

A Lenten Resolution:

To stop trying to work out how Affirmative Action, Black Economic Empowerment or even Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment are not Racial Discrimination on a par with apartheid policies which also favoured a certain group by RACE! — Cardinal Napier (@CardinalNapier) March 7, 2021

Cardinal Napier has also been a vocal critic of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which he said is “committed to dismantling the very values, structure and institutions” central to a healthy society.

The mission statement of Black Lives Matter “indicates the movement is being hijacked by the interests and parties committed to dismantling the very values, structure and institutions which have over the centuries undergird the best civilisations and cultures!” the cardinal tweeted last July.

In his critique, Napier joined a growing group of Christian and conservative black leaders who have denounced BLM for its rejection of the nuclear family and its advocacy of a radical LGBT agenda, including the abolition of “heteronormativity” and the embrace of “queer culture.”

In his appraisal of BLM’s problems, the cardinal also said that if BLM truly cared about black lives, it would denounce the abortion industry and its disproportionate attack on the black population.

“Another crucial test of the authenticity of the Black Lives Matter movement will be its stance vis a vis Planned Parenthood and the Abortion Industry!” the cardinal stated in a separate tweet.

In the United States, the abortion industry disproportionately targets the black population, with black children aborted at more than three times the rate of white children.

According to the most recent abortion data (2018) provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), black women have the highest abortion rate in the U.S. and white women have the lowest.

Among white women in the U.S., there are 110 abortions for every 1000 live births, whereas among blacks, there are 335 abortions for every 1000 births. Blacks are therefore aborted at over three times the rate of whites and more than half of all black deaths in the U.S. are the result of abortion.

Apartheid, which the cardinal compared to affirmative action, was a system of institutionalized racial segregation in South Africa that guaranteed absolute dominion of the country by the nation’s minority white population.

Apartheid was finally overcome in the early 1990s thanks to the courage and persistence of members of the anti-apartheid movement.

