Women’s Rights Without Frontiers is urging the Olympics Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of China or risk a boycott of the “Genocide Games.”

Partnering with the Committee on the Present Danger: China, Women’s Rights Without Frontiers has prepared an open letter to the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC), with a copy to the International Olympics Committee (IOC), protesting the choice of venue for 2022.

The president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, Reggie Littlejohn, told Breitbart News that along with the ongoing genocide against the Uighurs, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been responsible for numerous “other human rights atrocities, such as religious persecution, forced abortion and sterilization, forced organ harvesting, forced labor, and mass surveillance.”

The CCP has also engaged in “detention of dissidents and whistleblowers, unrivalled environmental predation, and the unleashing of the coronavirus pandemic on the world,” Littlejohn said, making it one of the world’s foremost human rights abusers.

In the letter, the authors remind the USOC and the IOC of their “charter commitments and international obligations pertaining to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment for Genocide.”

The letter reminds Olympic authorities of the eerily similar 1936 Olympic Games held in Berlin, Germany, which “proved to be an enormous propaganda windfall for Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich, affording it unwarranted international prestige, legitimacy and credibility.”

These benefits provided “a smokescreen for the horrific crimes against humanity that the Nazi regime subsequently unleashed in its genocidal Holocaust against 6 million Jews and in the course of the world war Hitler precipitated,” it reads.

Today, “we are confronting another totalitarian regime actively engaging in, among crimes against humanity, another genocide,” the letter continues. Yet, Olympic authorities are preparing to enable the CCP “to receive and exploit a propaganda bonanza that will make what the Nazis enjoyed pale by comparison.”

The authors also remind the Olympic Committee that the U.S. State Department has already declared that China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

“At least one million of these victims are incarcerated in scores of concentration camps, some replete with crematoria, where they are being brainwashed, raped, forcibly aborted and sterilized, tortured, organ-harvested and forced to perform slave labor,” the letter notes.

“Is that acceptable to the U.S. Olympic Committee?” the authors ask. “Would your organization want to be associated with, let alone be seen as condoning, such barbaric behavior?”

The letter concludes by calling for “an urgent international effort to relocate the 2022 Winter Games to another venue,” providing a “Freedom Olympics” alternative to the “Genocide Olympics.”

“Failing that, you are on notice that we will bend every effort to boycott the Games,” it declares.

