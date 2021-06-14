Unidentified gunmen kidnapped a Catholic religious sister Sunday morning in Imo State, southern Nigeria.

The nun, who has yet to be identified, was reportedly driving her car when the kidnappers pulled her over and forced her into their vehicle, after which one of the assailants got into her car and followed behind.

The same morning, gunmen entered St. Philips Anglican Church, also in Imo State, interrupting the worship service and abducting one of the faithful, Mrs. lkenna Onwusoroaka.

The two abductions form part of a crime wave perpetrated by “unknown gunmen” in rural areas of the southern state, local media report.

Last Friday evening, armed bandits broke into the home of Chief Duru Azubuike in Imo State, killing him and his nephew but sparing the chief’s pregnant wife.

That same day, gunmen driving an SUV kidnapped Chimezie Okpara near his home in Umudurunna, Imo State. Okpara was returning home from the market where he had gone to buy things for the burial service of his brother’s father-in-law.

