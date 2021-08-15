In the chaos that has become Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, stranded Americans and Afghan allies have been pleading for help on social media and through other channels in fear of being left behind.

On Sunday, as helicopters airlifted U.S. Embassy personnel to safety, reports began circulating of Americans desperately seeking haven before the exit door closed. The moment became so dire that Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) tweeted out a number and an email address for stragglers to establish safe contact.

“If you’re an American stranded in Afghanistan, or know one who is, please contact my office immediately: (501) 223-9081 or evac@cotton.senate.gov The situation is dire, but we’ll do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out,” the senator tweeted.

Shortly thereafter, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman confirmed with Cotton’s office that “multiple U.S. citizens” in Kabul remain trapped behind Taliban checkpoints.

Cotton spokesman says that their office has heard from multiple US citizens in Kabul trapped behind Taliban checkpoints, who can’t safely reach the US perimeter and have no clear option for what to do. https://t.co/rY5QTSPLKd — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 16, 2021

Other stragglers simply took to Twitter to share their unfortunate situation while pleading for help.

I'm hopelessly stuck in Kabul with my wife and child. Like myself, hundreds of other journalists are also stuck here. I have an 11—months old daughter. Please pray for her safety. — Mustafa 47 (@CombatJourno) August 15, 2021

Guest on MSNBC right now checking his phone because he has family members stuck in Kabul, unable to get out. This is grim as fuck. @Mediaite @CalebHowe @rumpfshaker @brianstelter @oliverdarcy — Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 16, 2021

As I write this tweet, thousands of translators who worked alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan are being left behind and targeted by the Taliban. I recently spoke to several of them for 60 Minutes Plus: https://t.co/CLfaPEF8Vr — Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) August 15, 2021

Later, news broke that Mark Frerichs, the Taliban’s last American hostage, remains in enemy custody, indicating the United States did not negotiate for his release prior to the withdrawal.

"Please remember that my brother, Mark Frerichs, is a hostage of the Taliban. We want all US troops home safely, but my brother should be able to come home too."

-Charlene Cakora, sister of Mark Frerichs, the last American hostage in Afghanistan. — amna (@IAmAmnaNawaz) August 15, 2021

Speaking with ABC News, Ryan Jackson, a U.S. defense contractor who served in Afghanistan, lamented that allies who aided America’s war effort for 20 years have been left out in the cold. “Despite their ongoing support for our war over there, in the end, once their usefulness is concluded, so is our care for their situation. I feel like we abandoned our allies over there, and it’s disgusting,” he said.

