Trump to Breitbart News at G7: Had ‘Very Good Talks’ with Zelensky, Putin

President Donald Trump said at the G7 summit on Wednesday that he had spoken with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin as he continues to seek an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump made the remarks while meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to a question from Breitbart News White House Correspondent Nick Gilbertson.

Gilbertson asked, “Do you think you can carry the momentum from the Iran deal over to securing an end to the war in Ukraine? And can you tell us about your conversations with President Zelensky here at the G7?”

Trump replied, “Had very good talks with President Zelensky and with President Putin, and we’d like to see that one end. I ended eight wars, and to be honest with you, I thought this would have been one of the easier ones, but they’re not liking each other too much, and that makes it much more difficult. But I had two good conversations with President Zelensky and with President Putin.”

Trump’s comments came after he said Tuesday that, with Iran “in the rear view mirror,” his attention was back on solving the Ukraine war.

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During a bilateral with the Emir of Qatar, where remarks mostly focused on the Iran war, Trump also addressed Ukraine, revealing his earlier “good” meeting with Zelensky and saying another such bilateral was planned for later in the day.

“Look, Russia should make a deal. Russia’s lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine,” Trump said.

Trump also said he had recently spoken with Putin and said the Russian and Ukrainian leaders had a “lot of dislike” between them that they would need to overcome.

Russia was not present at the G7 summit, having been kicked out of the then-G8 in 2014. Responding to the possibility of leader talks between Putin and Zelensky, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested talks could be held in Moscow.