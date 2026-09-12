WATCH: Firefighter Near NYC 9/11 Memorial Unleashes F-Bomb Takedown of Pro-Palestinian Protester

A firefighter fired a verbal fusillade of big-city-honed F-bombs to excoriate a pro-Palestinian agitator wearing an Elmo costume not far from where the city’s solemn 9/11 memorial was taking place at Ground Zero Friday.

The fireman’s memorable soliloquy, delivered with a classic regional accent, was captured from two different angles by Turning Point USA and independent newswire agency Freedom News TV and posted on X.

Called by one X account an “absolute legend!” the firefighter, dressed in his formal department attire and walking down the blocked-off street near the memorial, spotted the agitator with a Palestinian flag wrapped around him, approached the pedestrian barrier and cut loose in a Joe Pesci-like tirade straight out of the Martin Scorsese film Good Fellas.

“You fucking piece of shit. Go back to Palestine. Fucking anti-American motherfucker. Go back to fucking Palestine. We don’t want you here,” he yelled.

Considering he seems to be middle-aged, it is unclear if he is a current or retired first responder.

He wasn’t done.

He brought up the names of former President Barack Obama, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats all.

“And take fucking Obama,” he continued. “Take fucking Mamdani with you. And AOC. And Hochul. Take ‘em all. They’re all no fucking good. You’re no fucking good. That’s right.”

“Nice job, pal,” somebody said off camera.

The firefighter walked away from the agitator and a nearby someone yelled in the video, “The Jews are committing a genocide.”

“Frustration from Americans attending the 9/11 memorial service a few blocks away is spilling over,” TPUSA’s X account posted.

Fox News Digital apparently tried to identify the fireman.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) told the outlet, “We are aware of the video circulating of someone wearing a uniform having a verbal altercation today. This person appears to be from another fire department and is not and has never been a member of the FDNY.”

Friday marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York; the Pentagon in Washington, DC; and a hijacked airliner believed to be headed for the U.S. Capitol which was stopped by heroic passengers who charged the flight deck, causing it to crash in Pennsylvania.

All the living former presidents attended the ceremony at Ground Zero along with Vice President JD Vance, who represented the administration of President Donald Trump, who gave the keynote speech at the Pentagon memorial ceremony.

Mamdani, Hochul, and Ocasio-Cortez were also in attendance.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.