Military Friendly’s 2026 ‘Veteran of the Year’ Award Winners Announced

The 2026 Military Friendly “Veteran of the Year” winners have been announced, honoring men and women from around the country who served the United States and have “continued to make a difference” after military service.

Military Friendly is a national veteran community that works to connect former service members with career and educational opportunities as they enter or re-enter the civilian workforce, with a stated goal of connecting veterans to employers, schools, and franchises “that don’t just recruit you, they value what you bring.”

“Whether you’re transitioning or building your next chapter, we help you find more than a job. We help you find your next mission, and your next tribe,” the group’s website states.

In announcing this year’s awards, Military Friendly noted that the winners were selected from hundreds of nominations representing a “wide range of industries, military backgrounds, and paths following service.”

“Collectively, the 2026 winners demonstrate the depth and diversity of Veteran achievement, and the lasting influence Veterans continue to have in the places where they live, work, and lead,” reads a statement released on the 25th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001.

The nationwide honorees are as follows:

National Military Friendly® Veteran of the Year: Ryan Groves, MS Military Friendly® Veteran of the Year in Corporate America: Joshua Copeland, LA Military Friendly® Veteran of the Year for Community Impact: Dave Underwood, IL Military Friendly® Veteran of the Year in Higher Education: Bryan Bills, OH Military Friendly® Veteran of the Year in Advocacy: Valerie Sudduth, FL Vetrepreneur® of the Year Emerging: Gary Travis, CA Vetrepreneur® of the Year Lifestyle Business: Dial Burum, VA Vetrepreneur® of the Year Restaurant: Anthony Suppa, NY Vetrepreneur® of the Year Advocacy: Robert Kolley, NE

Ryan Groves, the winner of overall Veteran of the Year category, is a retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Three and combat-wounded veteran with more than 22 years of service. According to his bio posted on the Military Friendly website, he has continued to serve post-military in the National Park Service (NPS).

“Ryan has helped lead complex park operations, support multimillion-dollar infrastructure and preservation projects, and build strong partnerships across federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations,” the website states. “His work reflects a commitment to protecting public lands, strengthening teams, and improving the visitor experience for future generations.”

Groves’ other awards include a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and the NPS Ron Walker Leadership Award.

The full list, including Veteran of the Year state winners, can be found here, and Vetrepreneur state winners can be found here.

“The accomplishments we recognize through Veteran of the Year and Vetrepreneur® of the Year look different from one honoree to the next, and that is exactly what makes this program so meaningful,” said Kayla Lopez, vice president of memberships at Military Friendly. “There is no single definition of what Veteran leadership looks like after military service. These honorees are building companies, leading organizations, advocating for others, and strengthening their communities, each carrying their experience forward in a way that creates meaningful impact.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.