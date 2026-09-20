WATCH: Fighter Jet Intercepts Airplane Violating Camp David Airspace While Trump Is There

President Donald Trump cut short his weekend trip to the presidential retreat at Camp David, the same day a NORAD F-16 fighter intercepted an aircraft that violated its airspace Saturday morning.

An onlooker captured a portion of the interception on video, with an onlooker on the ground saying, “You better get outta there, bud.”

It is not clear whether the change in plans was prompted by the airspace violation, though the president was scheduled to stay at the retreat until Sunday, according to numerous news reports.

The incident took place while Trump was there, Fox News reported, citing White House officials. He returned to the White House Saturday evening.

Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) released a statement following the incident, saying NORAD dispensed flares to get the pilot’s attention and was able safely escort them out of the area.

“Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies,” the release said.

Numerous outlets reported directions that NORAD’S First Air Force posted on X Saturday.

“Pilots! @NORADCommand fighter aircraft intercepted an aircraft violating restricted airspace over Thurmont, MD, resulting in flares being deployed. Make sure to check NOTAMs before takeoff to ensure you have current information about TFRs in your area. Stay Safe, Fly Informed!”

It’s not the first time a private plane has intruded into the presidential airspace over the retreat. A private plane was last intercepted over Camp David in June when Trump was staying there.

Like Saturday morning’s incident, the pilot was safely escorted away.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.