North Korean Media Post ‘Proof of Life’ Images of Dictator Kim amid Death Rumors

North Korean state media on Monday posted photos of dictator Kim Jong-un attending a clothing exhibition after rumors swirled online that the corpulent communist tyrant has died from a brain hemorrhage.

The photos depicted Kim looking at children’s footwear and women’s coats, surrounded by a flock of his underlings and accompanied by his teenage daughter and presumptive heir, Kim Ju-ae. Kim Jong-un appears lively and engaged in the photos.

The New York Post (NYP) pointed out that the photos are undated and have not been independently authenticated. The Kim regime did not say when or where the clothing expo was held, or explain why it decided to publish the photo collage.

Rumors of Kim’s death began swirling after a string of posts on social media platform X on Sunday by Wanjun Xie, a Chinese dissident living in the United States.

Xie said he was relaying online rumors, implicitly sourced within North Korea, that Kim was dead and his sister Kim Yo-jong seized power, instead of allowing the Communist dynasty to pass to Kim Ju-ae.

“After assuming power, Kim Yo-jong immediately activated loudspeaker broadcasts to South Korea and fired 201 warning shots. She also warned South Korea that North Korea was considering a comprehensive upgrade of its tactical strike capabilities,” Xie said, portraying these moves as indirect confirmation that Kim Jong-un was dead.

Kim Yo-jong threatened to resume loudspeaker broadcasts across the border with South Korea on Monday, ostensibly because “the situation of the southern border is very unstable,” but she did not “immediately activate” them, as Xie claimed.

“The warmongers of the ROK military are seriously threatening the safety of our ​service personnel by firing warning shots at them with automatic rifles and large-calibre ​machine guns,” the dictator’s sister fulminated in a statement carried by North Korea’s state media agency KCNA.

South Korea is the party that has been firing “warning shots” across the border as North Korean troops violate the rules of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to construct fortifications and plant land mines. The South Korean Defense Ministry insisted on Tuesday that its broadcasts and warning shots were “legitimate defensive measures.”

“We cannot tolerate North Korea falsely characterising our legitimate ​operational measures as provocations and shifting responsibility for heightened military tensions onto our military,” said South Korean Joint Chiefs chairman Jin Young-seung.

In his social media posts, Xie claimed Kim’s failure to appear in public over the weekend was evidence of his death, which may have prompted the North Korean regime to publish the photo spread of Kim inspecting the clothing exhibition.

Xie went on to claim that Kim “suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage and fell into a coma.”

“Although a team of medical experts from Peking Union Medical College Hospital was dispatched to North Korea to assist in his treatment,” he claimed, “the poor medical conditions in North Korea forced Kim Jong-un to be transferred to Peking Union Medical College Hospital for emergency treatment.”

According to Xie, this last-ditch effort to save the dictator failed, and his corpse was “secretly transported back to North Korea” after he died in Beijing.

The wildest rumor relayed by Xie was that China “dispatched 9,000 troops to Pyongyang to assist Kim Ju-ae in stabilizing her regime,” and has put all of its troops near Korea on alert for a possible North Korean civil war.

Wanjun Xie previously gained social media notoriety by claiming Chinese dictator Xi Jinping became deathly ill at a summit for the BRICS economic bloc hosted by India in September. The Indian Foreign Ministry denounced the rumor as “malicious” and completely unfounded.

At the same time he was posting rumors about Kim Jong-un’s death, Xie claimed Xi Jinping has “not only lost his mind but has gone mad,” and the “lives and safety of all high-ranking Chinese Communist Party officials, government officials, and military personnel, as well as their families, are in grave danger.”

Xie responded to the North Korean state media photos of Kim on Tuesday, claiming “some netizens used AI facial recognition to determine that the photos showed a body double, not the real Kim Jong-un.”

None of the rumors Xie passed along have been confirmed by any intelligence agency or government official as of Tuesday morning, nor did he share any evidence to back the claims. Skeptics noted that there have been rumors of Kim Jong-un becoming ill or dying many times since he took power in 2011 after the death of his father and predecessor, Kim Jong-il. One such rumor also began circulating online again when posters found an article by the gossip site TMZ claiming Kim had died in 2020, and apparently did not notice the date.

Kim generally does not rush out to make public appearances when rumors of his death begin spreading online, which would make the clothing expo photos published by the regime on Monday something of an anomaly, if they are genuine.

Kim Jong-un was 27 when he took the throne, is 42 today, and has never been the picture of robust good health. The NYP noted that South Korea’s National Intelligence Service reported Kim was obese and “faced an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease” in its September 30 update on his health, but did not see any signs of imminent mortal danger.

Kim’s last verified public appearance was at the inaugural ceremony for the National Defense Revolution Museum on October 11, an event that was not reported by North Korean state media until two days later. Kim Ju-ae and Kim Yo-jong attended the ceremony with him, along with his wife Ri Sol-ju.

Kim Jong-un made some remarks at the event, although the keynote address was delivered by another Communist official. After inspecting displays of long-range missiles and cutting the ribbon at the museum, Kim said “powerful Juche weapons” would be “developed and perfected even more vigorously” in the future, providing the museum with a steady stream of new exhibits. “Juche” is the ideology of the ruling party in North Korea.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that his hoped-for meeting with Kim Jong-un on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, next month might not happen, although he did not say why.

“Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. I’m not sure that anybody’s asking for a meeting,” Trump told reporters on Monday, even though he called the prospect of such a meeting “exciting” only a week ago.