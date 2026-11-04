World Leaders React to Democrat Midterm Election Victory

Leaders of foreign governments and major political parties around the world offered their responses to the Democrats’ midterm election victory on Tuesday night.

“Yesterday, American society voted against policies that only make people poorer. Against hate. Against sexism. Against climate denial and against elite privilege,” Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said.

“It happened in Brazil. It just happened in the U,S. And it will happen soon in Spain,” Sánchez said, referring to socialist incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s reelection in Brazil in October.

“The far-right wave that Feijóo and Abascal are trying to ride is no longer growing: it’s crumbling,” he said, naming his two major election rivals, Alberto Nunez Feijoo and Santiago Abascal.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has a combative relationship with President Donald Trump, hoped the midterm elections would lead to better relations. The election was held just days after the United States ended South Africa’s duty-free access to its market.

“We have seen that the Democrats have taken control of the Senate and of the House. And the people of America have spoken, and they continue to speak as they close all the elections,” Ramaphosa told reporters after voting in his own municipal elections in Johannesburg.

“And I do think that this is going to introduce a new era in world relations, really, because the U.S. is such a big economy and it’s such an impactful and influential economy,” he predicted.

“Possibly the change in the governorship of the House as well as the Senate will bring about some changes. We are always willing to have good relations with the U.S.,” he said.

“So we’re hoping that on a bilateral basis there will be a coming together of minds where we will find a proper path forward on geopolitics as well as on trade matters and investment matters,” he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hoped the midterm blowout would not hinder Trump’s mediation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“President Trump remains in office. We sincerely hope that he will continue his peacemaking efforts as well,” Peskov said.

“There are developments underway, and another round of trilateral talks will be held very soon. Melania Trump’s humanitarian peacemaking efforts have been successful. We hope that all of this will continue,” he said.

“The approach of the activist wing of the Democratic Party towards Russia is extremely negative. There’s nothing new in that,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, sounding less optimistic than Peskov.

Ryabkov said Russia’s foreign policy “is not based on short-term considerations and, naturally, does not depend on the fluctuations of the political barometer in other countries.”

European leaders generally anticipated the Democrat victory would bring the Trump administration closer to Europe’s views on world affairs, particularly the war in Ukraine.

“Voices are now emerging in American politics that are closer to us than the president and the administration have stood for, for example on climate and ​environment, and in foreign policy and development aid policy,” said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“Either he decides to rise above the fray – acknowledging that changes are necessary, particularly ​regarding gasoline prices, which directly affect people – and, I might add, he tones down his international involvement, or he does not,” said French Finance Minister Roland Lescure.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken worried that “governing in the States will be quasi impossible in the coming years with so much internal division and polarized power bastions.”

“As a European politician, I obviously look mainly at the policy on import tariffs, support for Ukraine, and NATO 3.0. For the course in the Middle East, it’s anyway a matter of waiting to see what the government formation in Israel will be,” he said.

“The world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all, and that’s the cost of living,” British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said. “I can’t get people’s cost of living pressures down until the conflict in the Middle East is resolved, the conflict in Ukraine started by Russia, these are the things we have to focus on now.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, on the other hand, thought Trump was unlikely to change course much after his party’s defeat.

“Trump has, for ⁠the past ⁠two years, largely governed without consulting Congress. Why should things ⁠be any ⁠different now?” Merz opined.

“We ​believe that the American result was influenced above all by the wars, international tensions and the increase in the cost of living, the consequences of which fall directly on families. The hope is that this vote can represent an acceleration towards the end of the conflicts and a return to peace,” said Matteo Salvini, a member of Italy’s governing coalition, and one of several right-wing European leaders who blamed the war in Iraq for the poor Republican showing.

“Trump had promised his voters not to pursue an interventionist foreign policy,” Alice Weidel of German’s AfD party said in a similar vein. “This broken promise has now come back to haunt ⁠the Republicans.”

“It’s the case that the U.S. intervention in Iran has had a very strong impact on the U.S. economy, but also on the European economy,” said Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s National Rally party.

“This is a radical change in the U.S. Congress and, I hope, it will pave the way for a calmer and more constructive relationship with Europe. They have the levers to do so, even if President Trump keeps his powers and there is room for doubt about his ability to engage in a positive dynamic,” said European Parliament Vice-President Sophie Wilmes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is negotiating the aftermath of his own difficult election, did not comment immediately on the political fortunes of his ally Trump, but opposition leader Yair Golan said the Democrat victory showed “just how toxic Netanyahu has become.”

“I warn: The continued tenure of Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir could lead Israel down a path of international sanctions, international isolation, and a clash with the U.S., our friend and most important ally,” he said.

“This is the choice before us: Netanyahu’s Israel – ‘Super Sparta’ – boycotted, backward, and isolated – or a strong, advanced, free, and secure Israel,” he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the election was a “domestic affair” that would not alter Beijing’s positions.

“China stands ready to continue working with the U.S. to uphold and deliver on the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, enhance communication, properly manage differences, expand cooperation, and build a constructive relationship of strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness, and reciprocity,” she said.