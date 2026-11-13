The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all U.S. flights on Friday due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” following an issue with air traffic control centers.

In an alert around 4:00 p.m. Eastern, the FAA said:

DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES AND FOR REASONS OF SAFETY. ATTENTION ALL AIRCRAFT OPERATORS, BY ORDER OF THE FEDERAL AVIATION COMMAND CENTER ALL AIRPORTS ARE GROUND STOPPED. ALL DEPARTING TRAFFIC SHOULD REMAIN GROUND STOPPED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. INBOUND INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WILL BE MANAGED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

While the reason for the ground stop was not immediately clear, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that it was a “communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” Duffy wrote on X. “We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

This is a breaking story.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.