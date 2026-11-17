The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt joined USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington in the Middle East on Sunday, as Iran continued to expand its attacks on neighboring states and civilian ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Theodore Roosevelt completed its transit of the Indian Ocean on Sunday to begin a “scheduled deployment” within CENTCOM’s area of responsibility.

George H.W. Bush has been in CENTCOM’s area since April and George Washington since August.

The arrival of Theodore Roosevelt marked the first time three carrier groups have been in the Middle East since April. The U.S. Navy also has 13 destroyers, 2 cruisers, and a littoral combat ship in the Arabian Sea, plus two more destroyers in the Red Sea.

“It remains unclear how long all three carrier strike groups will remain in the region. The Roosevelt had been expected to replace one of the two carriers already deployed, although American officials said all three could remain if necessary,” the Jerusalem Post noted.

Iran continues to attack civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming a total of six ships have been severely damaged or sunk by naval mines since Sunday. There was no immediate confirmation of these claims from CENTCOM or other sources.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated terrorist organization, issued a statement on Monday morning, warning ship crews the U.S. could not protect them if they tried to cross the Strait of Hormuz without Tehran’s permission.

The IRGC insisted the Strait of Hormuz is closed by order of Tehran in response to the “illegal” U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, the routes recommended by the United States are full of mines, and Iranian forces were ready to attack any vessel that ignored their warnings. The statement blamed environmental damage caused by oil leaking from stricken tankers on the U.S. government and ship captains that ignored Iran’s orders.

The IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz is blocked by a “wall of fire,” and “trusting the lies of American military officials and cooperating with them will make you prey to the flames.”

Iran also attacked a U.S. radar facility in Bahrain with drones on Sunday, and has begun threatening U.S. Navy personnel, specifically officers aboard the destroyer USS Spruance.

The Spruance returned to San Diego on Friday morning after almost a year in the Middle East, originally as part of the USS Abraham Lincoln battle group, although it remained in the region after Lincoln departed.

RELATED: President Trump — I’m the Last Person to Trust Iran

The Spruance intercepted numerous Iranian drones and missiles during its tour, and even fired on an Iranian ship that tried to run the U.S. blockade in April, disabling its engine.

The Iranian embassy in South Africa posted a threat against two of the Spruance’s officers, Cmdr. Leigh R. Tate and Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey E. York, on Friday. The social media post included photos of the two officers and the message, “We will find you.”

The same Iranian embassy in March accused the Spruance commanders of launching Tomahawk missiles that allegedly struck an elementary school in Iran, labeling them as “criminals.”

The Iranian embassy posted its threat the day after President Donald Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt that if the Iranian regime attempted to assassinate any U.S. officials, “they will not exist very long.”

Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) senior fellow Benham Ben Taleblu told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Iran’s threats should be taken seriously.

“This should be setting off alarm bells in Washington, in the White House, the Pentagon, and even within CENTCOM. The Islamic Republic has literally identified personnel that they allege are involved in strikes against the regime, and they’re talking about retribution,” he said.

“This is basically incitement and invective from the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism, one which unfortunately has a track record of carrying these things out, even with a delay,” he noted.