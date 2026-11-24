Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes summoned Flávio Bolsonaro to respond to allegations of “slander” against President Lula da Silva.

Flávio Bolsonaro is in the U.S. after he fled Brazil in October.

Bolsonaro’s defense team rejected the “slander” accusations, citing his freedom of speech rights and immunity as an elected senator.

Brazil Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Monday summoned Flávio Bolsonaro to present his defense for allegedly “slandering” socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The right-leaning Brazilian outlet Jovem Pan reported that the Office of Brazil’s Prosecutor General presented a formal complaint against Flávio Bolsonaro last week, accusing the conservative senator of having slandered Lula in a social media post published on January 3 celebrating the arrest of Venezuela’s deposed socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The allegedly slanderous January 3 message, published in Portuguese by Bolsonaro on X, reads, “Lula will be denounced. This is the end of the São Paulo Forum: international drug and arms trafficking, money laundering, support for terrorists and dictatorships, rigged election.”

The post, which is still publicly accessible at press time, shows a presumptively edited image of Maduro being “taken” by U.S. forces, as well as a screenshot of a headline on a story published by the outlet Metrópoles on January 3, 2026, informing that President Lula had summoned an emergency ministerial meeting following Maduro’s arrest.

According to Jovem Pan, the complaint — filed over ten months after the post was published — accuses Flávio Bolsonaro of allegedly “linking” President Lula’s name to the crimes mentioned in the text. The complaint was forwarded to the STF, with Justice de Moraes acting as the case’s rapporteur.

Flávio Bolsonaro has not publicly commented on de Moraes’ new summons at press time.

Flávio Bolsonaro is currently in the United States after he fled Brazil in the aftermath of the October 25 presidential election, which he lost against Lula. Given that he is not in Brazilian territory, Justice Alexandre de Moraes reportedly determined that Bolsonaro must be summoned via a public notice, instructing the senator to submit his defense arguments within the next 15 days. The public notice will also be distributed online.

Failure to do so, Jovem Pan explained, may result in de Moraes ordering the Brazilian Public Defender’s office to take action if Bolsonaro does not retain a private attorney. It is not clear what sort of “action” the Brazilian government can take against an individual present on American soil without the support of the U.S. government. President Donald Trump identified Brazil’s government as a “national security” threat to the United States in July 2025 for its persecution of conservatives and personally sanctioned de Moraes for his role the persecution.

Alexandre de Moraes is notorious for an extensive track record of persecution and censorship of Brazilian conservatives — most notably against conservative former President Jair Bolsonaro and members of his family. Shortly after Flávio Bolsonaro lost the election, the justice demanded that Bolsonaro hand over his passports and banned the senator from leaving Brazil. Flávio Bolsonaro did not comply with the order and successfully arrived in Florida with his family on October 28 after crossing the border to Argentina, where the Bolsonaros boarded a plane towards Ecuador before landing in the U.S.

According Brazilian outlets, de Moraes referred to his order to seize Bolsonaro’s passports and the senator’s arrival in the United States as grounds to issue the public summons notice.

“The Supreme Federal Tribunal’s case law holds that service by public notice is valid in cases where the defendant’s whereabouts are unknown, including when the defendant is abroad, with the clear intent of obstructing the enforcement of criminal law,” de Moraes reportedly wrote.

“The defendant, Flávio Bolsonaro, despite the prior freezing of his passports by court order, fled the country and is currently in the United States, at an unknown location,” the Justice also wrote in the new court order, per Globonews.

According to the Brazilian outlet Poder 360, Deputy Attorney General Luiza Fonseca stated in the complaint filed against Bolsonaro that the senator’s publication went “beyond the right to political criticism and aimed to damage the president’s honor.” Although Bolsonaro is still an elected member of parliament — and was actively serving as a senator at the time of the January 3 post — Fonseca reportedly argued that he is not protected by immunity due to the “seriousness of his actions.”

The senator’s legal team rejected the slander accusations last week. The lawyers reportedly stated that the post was published shortly after Maduro’s arrest and was “based on journalistic reports and public and notorious facts, widely reported in Brazil and around the world.”

“The senator did not attribute any specific and knowingly false fact to the President of the Republic, which is what the law requires for slander,” Bolsonaro’s defense reportedly wrote in a statement last week. “He expressed a political opinion about the unfolding events of an event of international repercussion.”

Per Poder 360, Bolsonaro’s defense further argued that the Senator’s comments fell within the “freedom of criticism that the Constitution guarantees to parliamentarians,” acknowledging that such rights do not exclude the use of “offensive expressions.”

The Sao Paulo Forum, which Bolsonaro made mention of in the January post, is a coalition of Latin American and Caribbean leftist governments and political parties established by Lula in 1990 with the extensive mentorship of Cuba’s late communist dictator Fidel Castro. The forum was created with the alleged goal of coordinating leftist movements and pushing socialism in the region. Years later, Venezuela’s late dictator Hugo Chávez and other infamous Latin American leftist figures such as Nicolás Maduro and Bolivia’s wannabe dictator Evo Morales went on to take prominent roles in the regional leftist forum.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.