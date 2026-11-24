Iran-backed Houthi insurgents claimed a “direct hit” on the Petro Rabigh refinery, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest petrochemical complexes, while unverified video showed fires burning Sunday night.

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Saudi Arabia’s western region, but did not immediately confirm refinery damage.

The Houthis threatened Saudi shipping companies, airlines, and civilians in retaliation for Saudi operations against Houthi weapons shipments and facilities.

The Iran-backed Houthi insurgents of Yemen on Sunday claimed an attack on Petro Rabigh, a major oil refinery and petrochemical complex on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis claimed they scored a “direct hit” on the refinery, which was jointly developed in 2005 by Saudi Arabia’s national oil company, Saudi Aramco, and Sumitomo Chemical of Japan. Unverified video posted to social media showed fires burning at the refinery on Sunday night.

The Petro Rabigh facility is one of Saudi Arabia’s largest and most versatile refineries, producing a wide variety of petrochemical products with industrial and commercial applications — from lubricants and adhesives to plastic packaging and pharmaceuticals.

Refineries on the Red Sea coast have become more important to Saudi Arabia’s oil strategy since Iran began terrorizing ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage through which most of the oil from the Persian Gulf used to flow.

The Saudis shifted much of their export operation to the Red Sea route over the summer, which helped them avoid the Iranian menace. But when long-simmering hostilities between the Saudis and Houthis exploded in September, the Houthis began attacking Saudi oil infrastructure and threatened to shut down the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which the Red Sea export route passes.

The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said it intercepted a “ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the western region” of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, which would include the Red Sea deepwater port of Rabigh.

The Saudi government did not immediately confirm any damage to oil refineries from Houthi attacks on Sunday.

The Houthis said on Friday they would hit targets across Saudi Arabia with missiles and drones in retaliation for a Saudi “special operation” against Houthi weapons shipments and smuggled goods passing through the Yemeni port city of Hodeida.

The Saudi coalition also claimed it struck “military targets” in Yemen’s capital city of Sanaa on Friday, including Houthi missile and drone facilities. Sanaa was captured by the Houthis early in Yemen’s current civil war in 2014.

The Houthis run an operation called the “Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center,” whose purpose is to issue terrorist threats against ships and ports. On Friday, the center sent emails to international shipping companies, warning them it was “unsafe” to dock their ships at the major Saudi port of Jeddah.

The Houthis also sent a message to airlines that “Saudi airspace is unsafe, as it will be the theater of our operations in the coming hours, except for the holy airspace over Mecca and Medina,” and they advised civilians to evacuate the financial district in the Saudi capital of Riyadh because the Houthis have deemed it a “military target.”