49ers to trade for Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen

Nov. 10 (UPI) — The San Francisco 49ers agreed to trade for Indianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

Allen will head to the 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The 34-year-old must pass a physical to complete the transaction.

Allen would enter a 49ers’ wide receiver room that has been ravaged by injuries. Mike Evans missed the last two games due to rib and Achilles injuries. Fellow 49ers starter Deebo Samuel missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Watkins are the other wide receivers on the 49ers roster.

Watkins played the most snaps (56) among 49ers wide receivers in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Robinson (37) and Cooks (32) were the second- and third-most deployed 49ers wide receivers in Week 9. Cowing and KhaDarel Hodge, who was called up from the practice squad, played 18 and 12 offensive snaps, respectively.

Watkins hauled in four catches for a team-high 86 yards and a score in the win.

welcome to indy Keenan Allen.

#DETvsIND on CBS4 https://t.co/RDUDvrnVSj— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 29, 2026

Allen’s departure wouldl leave the Colts with Laquon Treadwell, Josh Downs, Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin and Deion Burks at wide receiver. Mecole Hardman, Quez Watkins and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the Colts’ practice squad wide receivers.

Allen caught 40 passes for 351 yards and a score over eight appearances this season for the Colts. The six-time Pro Bowl selection signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract in August.

The Colts (2-7) will host the Miami Dolphins (1-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Indianapolis. The 49ers (7-1) will play the Dallas Cowboys (4-5) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Arlington, Texas.