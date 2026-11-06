90-year-old Holocaust survivor dies almost a year after being shot in the Sydney Hanukkah massacre

A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor has died almost a year after she was wounded during the massacre of 15 people at a Sydney Hanukkah celebration.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor has died almost a year after she was wounded during the massacre of 15 people at a Sydney Hanukkah celebration, officials said Friday.

Romanian-born Eva Geller died Thursday night in a Sydney hospital, Executive Council of Australian Jewry director Evan Zlatkis said.

She was one of around 40 people wounded when two gunmen allegedly inspired by the Islamic State group opened fire on a crowd at Bondi Beach on Dec. 14. Fifteen victims aged 10 to 87 died. One of the gunmen, Sajid Akram, was shot dead by police at the scene.

Rabbi says victim was ‘strong and pretty healthy’ before she was shot

Rabbi Aron Moss said Geller had been “strong and pretty healthy right up until the Bondi attack where she was shot.”

She had been admitted to the hospital several times in recent weeks due to surgery complications, Moss said.

“She’s a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A beautiful, positive person who even in these difficult months maintained her positivity,” Moss said on the family’s behalf.

“She was told after being shot that she will never walk again by the doctors. But through sheer determination, she got back up and she did walk again,” Moss added.

She walked with a cane following the leg wound, he said.

The surviving alleged gunman, Naveed Akram, the 25-year-old son of the dead gunman, has been charged with 15 counts of murder, 43 of attempted murder and one of committing a terrorist act. He has yet to enter a plea.

It was not yet clear whether Geller’s death would change the charges Akram faces.

Police said in a statement they were awaiting advice from a state coroner, who would investigate the circumstances of her death.

Akram is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 24, when prosecutors expect to finalize what charges will go to the New South Wales state Supreme Court for trial.

State government leader says death is ‘heartbreaking’

State Premier Chris Minns offered his condolences to Geller’s family.

“After everything Geller endured, the news of her death is heartbreaking,” Minns said in a statement.

“Almost a year on, we are still living with the pain and aftershock of that evil act. We will never forget Eva or any victim whose life was changed forever,” Minns added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the devastation of the Bondi attack continued to cause pain for families.

“Eva should have been able to celebrate Chanukah (Hanukkah) in peace and safety and instead, her life was changed forever by an act of terror and antisemitism,” Albanese said in a statement, using a different spelling of Hanukkah.