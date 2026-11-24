A Russian nighttime attack on Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine has killed two civilians and wounded 32 others including four children.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian nighttime attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed two civilians and wounded 44 others, including four children, officials said Tuesday, as officials in Ukraine and Libya debated the legitimacy of an unprecedented Ukrainian strike on a Russian warship docked in Benghazi.

The Zaporizhzhia attack destroyed a private house and partially destroyed a five-story apartment building, according to Mykhailo Semikin, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The youngest wounded child was less than a year old, he said, adding that the others were ages 4, 6 and 16.

The Ukrainian military is sending reinforcements to the Zaporizhzhia region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, which lies on the roughly 1,250-kilometer (almost 800-mile) front line snaking through eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have escalated their aerial strikes in recent months even as they engage in U.S.-mediated talks to end the war that began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor nearly five years ago.

The United Nations says the war has killed close to 18,000 Ukrainian civilians and wounded more than 57,000 others since the all-out war broke out on Feb. 24, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers from both sides are believed to have died on the battlefield.

As Russia’s bombardments seek to knock out Ukraine’s power supply before winter, Kyiv has sought to stun Moscow with increasingly daring attacks that have hit targets as far away as Siberia and on Sunday struck a Russian warship in eastern Libya.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced the Benghazi attack using naval drones, saying the Tripoli-based government didn’t authorize “any foreign military operations within (Libya’s) territory or territorial waters.”

It asked Ukraine to provide clarifications about the operation.

The U.N. Mission in Libya also expressed concern, stressing that Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be fully respected.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi addressed those questions Tuesday, saying Ukraine intended no harm to Libya or its people.

“Ukraine is not ‘dragging’ anyone into the war, nor is it ‘carrying’ the war anywhere. Ukraine’s actions are directed solely against (Russia) and not against any third party,” he said.

International law doesn’t limit the right of self-defense to where the aggression takes place, he argued, noting that Russia uses the civilian infrastructure of third countries for its military purposes and puts those countries at risk.

“The threat to Libya has been created by Russian warships and the Russian arms carriers that regularly arrive there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that he held a General Staff meeting to assess how Ukraine can respond to Russia’s increasing use in bombardments of fast-moving jet-powered drones, which are hard to stop.

It is “crucial” that Ukraine gets more F-16 and Swedish-made Gripen warplanes from foreign partners to shoot down the drones, he said.

Ukraine’s domestic arms industry is at the same time developing more interceptors, he said late Monday.

Ukraine’s weapons manufacturers are also producing long-range attack drones.

Russian air defenses overnight intercepted 699 Ukrainian drones over a number of Russian regions, as well as the Crimean Peninsula and the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Tuesday.

About half flew towards the Moscow region, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Flights in and out of Moscow’s Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports were restricted for several hours, according to Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia.

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