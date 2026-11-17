Nov. 16 (UPI) — AAA projected Monday that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, marking a small decrease in the holiday travel forecast from last year.

The projection includes travel from Tuesday, Nov. 24, to Monday, Nov. 30. Thanksgiving this year is Thursday, Nov. 26.

AAA estimates a 0.1% decline in those traveling, or a decrease of about 121,000 fewer travelers. Last year, about 81.6 million people in the United States traveled for Thanksgiving, up from 79.9 million in 2024. This year’s forecast ends a streak of record Thanksgiving travel that started in 2023.

“Thanksgiving represents quality time with family and friends, and for many Americans, that requires traveling to see loved ones,”said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year.

“But travelers won’t notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels.”

AAA said the number of people traveling by airplane and car is lower than last year, but the number of those taking cruises or traveling by train or bus is on the rise.

It said that the decline in those traveling by car is likely due to the season’s record-high gas prices.

“The months of August, September and October set new monthly records at the pump, and November could also do the same,” AAA said. “The national average on Thanksgiving Day has never been above $4 a gallon. The highest Thanksgiving at the pump was in 2022 at $3.58.”

On Monday, AAA’s reported national average for gas prices was $3.81. On Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gas fell below $4 for the first time since July.

AAA projects 5.96 million travelers taking domestic flights for Thanksgiving this year, a 0.2% decrease from last year.

Recent issues with air travel in the United States may deter some last-minute travelers. A full ground stop for flights Friday afternoon is still causing issues at airports as of Monday.