“Grand Theft Auto VI” is set to launch, bringing players back to Vice City.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a 13-year wait, one of entertainment’s biggest releases is finally here.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” launches Thursday, sending players back to Vice City and testing whether Rockstar Games can follow one of the bestselling video games ever made with another cultural and commercial phenomenon.

The latest installment becomes playable at midnight local time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X’S, meaning players in Asia and other regions will begin entering the game hours before its U.S. release.

New Zealand will be among the first countries where players can access the game and internet providers there are preparing for a surge in downloads as midnight arrives.

“The game file size at 212 gigabytes is unprecedented,” said Kurt Rodgers, network strategy manager for Chorus New Zealand. “That’s more than a quarter of the average household’s data usage in an entire month, all in one go.”

The company expects about 35 petabytes of additional traffic across its network, which Rodgers called “enormous.”

The expectations are enormous, too.

The “Grand Theft Auto” franchise has sold more than 470 million units worldwide, while “Grand Theft Auto V,” released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and reached $1 billion in retail sales in just three days.

Rockstar is returning to Vice City, its fictionalized version of Miami, with two new protagonists, a sprawling Florida-inspired world and the pressure of following a game that became one of the most successful entertainment products ever released.

Game returns to Vice City after 13 years

At the center of “GTA VI” are Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a couple whose attempts to improve their lives pull them deeper into the criminal underworld of Leonida, Rockstar’s fictionalized version of Florida.

Lucia has recently been released from prison, while Jason is a former soldier who became involved with drug runners in the Leonida Keys. When a criminal job goes wrong, the pair become entangled in a wider conspiracy.

Their relationship marks one of the biggest departures from “Grand Theft Auto V,” which followed three playable protagonists.

Rockstar has promoted Leonida as its largest and most detailed open world yet, stretching beyond Vice City into beaches, highways, wetlands, nightlife districts and smaller communities inspired by South Florida.

Developers immersed themselves in the region while building the game, driving through Miami, the Florida Keys and surrounding communities. They flew over the Everglades and researched the area’s history and architecture.

Miami embraces its fictional alter ego

Miami and surrounding communities have leaned into their connection to Vice City ahead of the release, with businesses, sports teams and local governments using the game’s arrival as a marketing opportunity.

Miami-Dade County entered into a $3.9 million promotional deal with Rockstar that includes a giant “Welcome to Vice City” display atop the Miami Heat’s Kaseya Center. The NBA team is also scheduled to wear black-and-pink Vice City uniforms on the eve of the game’s release.

The campaign has not been universally welcomed. Some South Florida officials have questioned whether public resources should be used to promote a franchise known for car theft, gunplay and other criminal activity.

Supporters have argued that the enormous attention surrounding “GTA VI” gives the region an opportunity to capitalize on a global spotlight.

Years of hype arrive at launch day

Few entertainment releases arrive with this much anticipation.

The first “GTA VI” trailer drew more than 93 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours, while Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, has said the second trailer generated more than 475 million views across platforms in a day.

The game also has attracted awards attention before most players have had a chance to explore it.

“GTA VI” received eight nominations Tuesday for the Game Awards, including game of the year, game direction, narrative, art direction, score and music, audio design, action/adventure and performance. The awards will be presented Dec. 10.

The long wait is partly a product of the extraordinary staying power of its predecessor. “Grand Theft Auto Online,” the multiplayer component of “GTA V,” has kept players engaged for years through updates, activities and in-game purchases.

Music has long been woven into the “Grand Theft Auto” experience, with fictional radio stations and carefully curated soundtracks accompanying players as they drive through the series’ cities.

For “GTA VI,” Rockstar commissioned an original adaptive score from Grammy-winning French electronic duo Justice. The music is designed to shift depending on where players are and what they are doing. A 30-track “Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score” is scheduled for release Dec. 11 and includes collaborations involving Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Gesaffelstein.

What players will find next

Despite years of trailers and promotional material, Rockstar has kept significant portions of “GTA VI” under wraps.

The full voice cast has not been revealed, including the performers behind Lucia and Jason. Actor Stephen Root has confirmed to The Associated Press that he appears in the game, though Rockstar has not publicly identified his role.

Questions also remain about the full range of characters, locations, activities and gameplay systems waiting inside Leonida.

Those answers will begin emerging first from players in Asia and Europe as midnight arrives in their regions, followed by North America hours later.

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Associated Press journalist Charlotte Graham-McLay in Wellington, New Zealand, contributed to this report.