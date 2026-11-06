Alcaraz saves match points to reach Paris Masters semis

Carlos Alcaraz produced another miracle in the French capital as the seven-time Grand Slam champion fended off two match points to beat Taylor Fritz and reach the Paris Masters semi-finals on Friday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard fought back to win 6-7 (10/12), 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the last four for the first time.

In scenes reminiscent of his iconic French Open final comeback win over Jannik Sinner last season, in which he saved three championship points, Alcaraz again stunned the crowd in Paris as he snatched another improbable victory from the jaws of defeat.

The devastating loss for world number 12 Fritz also ended his hopes of reaching the ATP Finals.

Alcaraz’s 20-year-old compatriot, Rafael Jodar, will make his debut appearance at the season-ending tournament, capping off a breathtaking first season after only turning professional last December.

Despite only having played one match en route to the quarter-finals, Alcaraz showed no signs of rustiness early on as he seized his first break opportunity in the fifth game of the opening set, whipping a forehand passing shot around the stranded Fritz.

The Spaniard found himself in a battle to hold serve at 4-3, but staved off three break points to ensure his advantage remained intact.

He was not so lucky two games later, however, as Fritz pounced on another shaky service game to break to love and level the frame at 5-5.

In the tie-break full of thrills and spills, both players had set points come and go before Alcaraz dumped a forehand wide to cede the opener to the Californian.

After recovering from 0-40 to hold early in the second set, Alcaraz pointed to his ear and held his fist aloft in a bid to get the Parisian crowd going — the first but not last call-back to his five-set Roland Garros epic.

But, despite this, he continued to struggle to make any significant inroads on the 196cm Fritz’s serve.

Indeed, it was the world number 12 who produced the first break of the set in the seventh game to close in on the win.

Alcaraz staved off a match point and then secured a hold that kept his campaign alive with a sensational backhand slice from well wide of his own tramlines.

A fine passing shot saved a second match point in the next game before Alcaraz further delighted the crowd by unexpectedly wiping out the break.

He then completed the Houdini act by breaking Fritz again to take the meeting to a decider.

The rampant Murcian now had a chokehold on the match and got his nose in front 3-1 in the third set when he forced Fritz to push a volley wide.

Alcaraz still had break points to stave off in a match that always threatened another twist but as it rumbled towards its conclusion he brought up two match points on his own serve, sealing the first with a powerful forehand that Fritz could only get a frame on.

Shelton advances

Earlier, Shelton edged out Tommy Paul in an attritional three-set tussle to book his spot in the semi-finals.

A single break of serve in each set was enough to separate the two compatriots as Shelton emerged from the quarter-final battle a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 winner.

The 24-year-old becomes the first American to reach the last four of the 1000-level event in the French capital since John Isner and eventual champion Jack Sock in 2017.

For world number 14 Paul, the defeat brought not only an end to his hunt for a first Masters title of his career, but also to his hopes of reaching this season’s ATP Finals.

American Frances Tiafoe, who lost in the second round on Wednesday, is now assured of playing in the season finale, which will run from November 15-22 in Turin.

“Frances has had an outstanding year. One of my best friends, and to see him make Turin for the first time is amazing,” Shelton said of the 28-year-old Finals debutant.

Shelton will meet Luca Van Assche in the last four after the Frenchman ended Australian Rinky Hijikata’s fairytale run from qualifying to the last eight.

Former world number two Casper Ruud will close out the day’s play against Portuguese lucky loser Nuno Borges.