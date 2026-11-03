Allgeier, Douglas, Gesicki among fantasy football add/drops for Week 9

MIAMI, Nov. 3 (UPI) — Tyler Allgeier, Demario Douglas and Mike Gesicki are among my fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Devin Singletary, Antonio Williams and the Detroit Lions defense/special teams are among my other targets.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. Players from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, who are on bye, should be benched or even dropped, in some cases.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 9:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold; RB | Tyler Allgeier, Devin Singletary, Mike Washington Jr.; WR | Demario Douglas, Antonio Williams, Keenan Allen; TE | Mike Gesicki, Greg Dulcich; D/ST | Detroit Lions; K | Cairo Santos

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Malik Willis; RB | Kendre Miller, Seth McGowan, James Conner, Samaje Perine; WR | Malik Washington, Khalil Shakir, Jakobi Meyers; TE | Dalton Schultz, Chig Okonkwo; D/ST | Chicago Bears; K | Brandon McManus

TOP DROPS

QB | Jacoby Brissett; RB | Dameon Pierce; WR | Xavier Worthy; TE | Mark Andrews; D/ST | Pittsburgh Steelers; K | Tyler Loop

QUARTERBACK

Noise still surrounds the Las Vegas Raiders and a potential quarterback change from Kirk Cousins to rookie Fernando Mendoza, but the veteran still has fantasy football value until that happens.

Cousins was fantasy football QB2 last week, when he totaled 247 passing yards, threw three passing scores and ran for another. He also provided QB1 value in Week 6 and Week 7.

Cousins threw multiple touchdown passes in seven of eight starts this season, including each of his last three appearances. This week, the Raiders will take on a San Francisco 49ers defense that surrendered multiple scores to quarterbacks in each of their last two appearances.

I expect the Raiders to be playing from behind in this matchup, with Cousins logging 40 to 45 pass attempts and a high yardage total.

RUNNING BACK

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier erupted for a career-high 147 yards off 11 carries in Week 8. He also caught five passes for 44 yards and scored twice in a Cardinals win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The veteran ball carrier should be in for a similar workload this week, with Jeremiyah Love expected to miss time due to an ankle injury. The Cardinals also are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks, who are decent at defending opposing running backs, but have allowed an average of more than 100 yards from scrimmage to the position.

Allgeier should be a solid RB2 play.

Devin Singletary is another consideration at the running back position. The New York Giants veteran totaled 55 yards from scrimmage and a score off eight carries in Week 7, before a Week 8 bye. He could be in line for an increased workload due to injuries to other Giants running backs, including starter Cam Skattebo.

The Giants also are set to take on a Philadelphia Eagles defense that allowed the third-most rushing yards per game to opposing running backs through eight weeks. Add Singletary as a depth piece for now, but he could be a low-end RB2/flex pay if Skattebo sits out.

WIDE RECEIVER

Demario Douglas and Antonio Williams are among my Week 9 wide receiver targets, but both are a bit risky to plug in as starters. Douglas was fantasy football WR16 on a points per game basis over the last four weeks.

The New England Patriots playmaker scored four touchdowns during that span. He hauled in three catches for 76 yards and scored in a Week 8 win over the Miami Dolphins. This week, the Patriots will face the Green Bay Packers, who allowed three touchdowns to wide receivers over their last two games.

I like Douglas’ odds of finding the end zone in this matchup, especially if Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown misses a second consecutive game.

Williams has yet to find the end zone this season, but continues to see targets from Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The rookie playmaker caught a career-best five passes for 54 yards in Week 8. This week, the Commanders will take on the Los Angeles Rams. They should be forced to throw a lot in the matchup, giving Williams plenty of chances to build on his rapport with Daniels.

I like him more in points-per-reception formats, but he is still a worthwhile depth piece for your bench if you need help at wide receiver.

TIGHT END

Mike Gesicki has been a regular in the end zone, with touchdowns in six of his seven appearances this season for the Cincinnati Bengals. That stretch includes scores in each of his last five games.

The Bengals playmaker caught four passes for 76 yards in Week 8 and should provide similar production against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Madrid. Tight ends were targeted a total of 17 times against the Falcons over the last two weeks, resulting in 14 catches for 153 yards and a score.

Like every other tight end, Gesicki is boom-or-bust. But his recent history of explosions should keep him in lineups in leagues that require starting tight ends.