Amanda Seyfried to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Nov. 15 (UPI) — Emmy-winning The Dropout, The Housemaid and You Can See Everything star Amanda Seyfried is set to make her debut as host of Saturday Night Live on Dec. 5.

see you on dec 5th! https://t.co/ihPJuAeBIQ— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 15, 2026

Rapper-singer Don Toliver will provide the evening’s musical entertainment.

Seyfried’s credits also include Mean Girls, Mamma Mia, Les Miserables and Long Bright River.

John Mulaney was this weekend’s guest host, while singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers was the musical act.