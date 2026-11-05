Appeals court: Mamdani administration can proceed with second-home tax

Nov. 4 (UPI) — An appeals court has ruled in favor Wednesday of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s “pied-a-terre” tax on certain high-end second homes in the city.

The ruling Wednesday allows the administration to proceed with efforts to collect the annual surcharge, more than a month after a judge in Staten Island ruled that the city’s finance department had mishandled the rollout and violated plaintiffs’ due process rights in determining who would pay the tax.

The tax, first proposed by Mamdani and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this year and passed in the state budget, still faces other legal challenges. Mamdani campaigned in part on a promise to tax the rich — the new tax is on homes worth a certain amount owned by those who live outside the city most of the time — and the surcharge would also help with the city’s budget deficit.

The lawsuit ruled on Wednesday only concerns part of the rollout of the tax, not its legality. It still faces other legal challenges. This suit was brought by a group of city homeowners who had received notices from the finance department that they might be subject to the new tax. The plaintiffs said they were not given enough time to prove if they didn’t qualify for the tax.

Mamdani said in a statement that he was “heartened” by the ruling.

“From day one, those with the most have attempted to use every legal avenue available to shield their wealth and avoid contributing more to our city,” he said.

Randy Mastro, a lawyer for those who brought the lawsuit, said in a statement that the rollout was “lawless and chaotic” and complained that it would “go unremedied.” He did not say if they planned to appeal but did say he expects the tax to be found unconstitutional.

In its decision, the appeals court said that the homeowners who sued had not demonstrated “that any bad actors have misused the information” on a published list of properties “or that the publication itself subjected them to any crime, harassment or defined public ridicule.”

Those notified about the tax could provide proof of residency or a copy of a lease to show that the property is being rented out. As of last week, the city has approved more than 8,000 applications from those not subject to the tax.