Nov. 3 (UPI) — A federal appeals court late Monday vacated an earlier ruling that had allowed the Trump administration to threaten election workers with prosecution if they refused to set aside ballots the federal government suspected of being cast by noncitizens.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the case reheard by an expanded panel of judges, vacating a decision issued earlier Monday by a three-judge panel that had suspended a lower court’s restrictions on the administration.

The flurry of litigation came hours before Tuesday’s midterm elections, when tens of millions of Americas across the country were expected to head to the polls.

President Donald Trump has been increasingly focused on the midterms for more than year, voicing concerns that if Republicans lose control of Congress, impeachment and investigations could follow.

He has urged Republican-led states to undertaken mid-decade redistricting to create more Republican-favored districts, lobbied for passage of legislation requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and photo identification to cast ballots, which critics and Democrats say would disenfranchise voters, promised $5,000 to every adult U.S. citizen if the Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress and has sought to segregate ballots from tens of thousands of registered voters suspected of being noncitizens.

Amid largely unsuccessful litigation by Trump’s Justice Department to force states to hand over their complete voter registration rolls, federal investigators obtained publicly available voter registration data, which they cross-referenced with federal immigration and other records to identify individuals the Trump administration suspects are likely noncitizens.

The federal government sent lists of those individuals to election officials in California and Washington state, demanding that their ballots be segregated and not counted until their citizenship could be verified. Federal officials also warned elections workers that knowingly processing ballots cast by noncitizens could result in prosecution.

On Oct. 29, a coalition of two labor unions and two civil rights organizations filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, asking the court to block the federal government from threatening election workers on the grounds that the threats violated federal voting rights law and constitutional protections government election administration.

The Trump administration argues that it is enforcing federal laws prohibiting noncitizens from voting in federal elections, not intimidating election workers.

The coalition was granted a temporary restraining order Oct. 30, which a three-judge panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals suspended Monday after granting Trump administration’s request for an emergency stay.

The panels 2-1 majority concluded that the administration was likely to prevail on on appeal and would suffer harm if prevented from requesting that states set aside the ballots before the midterm elections. The judges reasons that election officials could challenge improper prosecution in court, while the government government’s lost opportunity to make those requests “cannot be undone after the fact.”

Not long after that ruling was issued, however, the appeals court voted to rehear the case en banc, vacating the three-judge panel’s decision.

The court’s order did not specify when the case’s rehearing would take place.