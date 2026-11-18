Nov. 17 (UPI) — Apple on Tuesday said an internal software update caused widespread outages affecting iCloud, Apple Pay, the App Store and other services.

The technology giant said many systems were back online by Tuesday afternoon but acknowledged that some services were unavailable.

“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,” Apple said in a statement. “We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible.”

Apple also ruled out a cyberattack as the cause of the disruption, according to 9to5Mac.

Users reported problems signing into iCloud accounts, downloading applications and completing transactions through Apple Pay.

Some iPhone and Mac users were unexpectedly logged out of iCloud and encountered verification failures when attempting to sign back in.

Others reported problems accessing Apple Music, activating devices and connecting to Apple Support.

Developers also experienced difficulties accessing App Store Connect, the platform used to manage applications distributed through Apple’s App Store.

Reports of service interruptions appeared on Downdetector, which tracks outages across major technology platforms.

Apple initially listed its services as operational on its system status page despite mounting complaints from users.

The company later acknowledged disruptions affecting several services on its consumer and developer status pages.

Reports also indicated that some Apple retail stores and corporate offices experienced technical problems.

The outage followed several unrelated technology disruptions in recent days.

JPMorgan Chase reported problems processing transactions Monday, while a Microsoft outage last week interrupted operations at businesses, schools and government agencies.

The Federal Aviation Administration also issued a nationwide ground stop Friday after communications equipment problems disrupted air traffic control operations.

United Airlines experienced a separate outage Monday that temporarily halted flights.

There was no indication the incidents were connected.