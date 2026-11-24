Nov. 24 (UPI) — Ariana Grande will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Eternal Sunshine tour during a two-part television event in December.

The singer and actress, 33, will appear in the Eternal Sunshine Diaries: The Making of the Tour documentary, premiering Dec. 11 on Peacock, and The Eternal Sunshine Tour concert special Dec. 12.

The Eternal Sunshine Diaries revisits the 30 days leading up to Grande’s sold-out Eternal Sunshine tour, which kicked off June 1 in Oakland, Calif., and concluded Sept. 1 in London.

Giving “audiences an intimate window into her creative process during a pivotal moment,” the documentary also shows the Grammy-winning singer completing her eighth studio album, Eternal Sunshine.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour concert special shows Grande take audiences on a journey “through the collapse of her reality, a cosmic rebirth, a reconnection with her inner child, and the memories that shaped her,” according to a press release.

Grande announced in August that she “will be taking a step back from visibility” after the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine tour.

As an actress, the Wicked star most recently appeared alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in the comedy film Focker-in-Law.