Australia is set to create new online safety laws that would make tech giants potentially liable for multibillion dollar fines for failing to prevent foreseeable online harms.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian government clinched a political deal on Tuesday to introduce online safety laws that could expose tech giants to multibillion-dollar fines for failing to prevent foreseeable online harms. The United States warned that the legislation would lead to censorship of lawful speech.

The Digital Duty of Care Bill would require Big Tech to proactively reduce the risk of harm before it occurs, according to an Australian government statement.

Proposed law mirrors European online rules

The legislation is similar to the European Union’s Digital Services Act, passed in 2022, and the United Kingdom’s Online Safety Act passed a year later.

The proposed legislation would set minimum safety standards for online services, including games, apps and artificial intelligence chatbots, requiring them to protect Australians from seriously harmful material and conduct, the government said.

“We can’t cure the internet, but this is providing some basic safety standards and saying if you build it, you are responsible for its risks,” Communications Minister Anika Wells told reporters at Parliament House in Canberra.

Wells announced on Tuesday her center-left Labor Party government had accepted amendments proposed by the minor Greens party to get the legislation through the Senate, where no party holds a majority.

Greens say bill ‘takes power back’ from US corporations

Greens leader David Shoebridge confirmed his party had agreed to support the amended bill.

“Today we are taking power back from a handful of billionaire-owned, largely U.S. corporations and giving it back to Australians who have been paying too high a price for their profits,” Shoebridge said in a statement.

The Senate will likely pass the bill on Wednesday and the House of Representatives, where the government holds a majority, would pass it into law before Parliament rises for the year on Thursday.

The Greens’ amendments include increasing maximum penalties for breaches from 109 million Australian dollars ($72 million) to 5% of a tech company’s global revenue.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration expressed “serious concerns” in a submission in September to a parliamentary committee examining the draft law. U.S. concerns included how Australia would designate what constitutes “foreseeable harm.”

US warns bill would lead to censorship of lawful speech

U.S. Ambassador to Australia David Brat said he had conveyed his government’s objections to the amended legislation to Wells on Tuesday.

“Vaguely defined ‘harms,’ backed by penalties of up to 5% of global revenue, will push platforms to censor lawful speech,” Brat posted on social media.

“As Australia’s largest foreign investor, the U.S. is concerned with regulations that impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies relative to competitors,” he added.

Wells said of their conversation: “There are points of difference and we’re ironing them out.”

The conservative opposition Liberal Party shares U.S. concerns that the bill empowers government ministers and the nation’s online safety watchdog to judge what was harmful. Opposition lawmakers oppose the legislation.

“This bill undermines both the online safety of Australians and our freedom of expression,” senior opposition senator Sarah Henderson told reporters.

The Greens’ amendments would also give people a legal right to sue social media companies in Australian courts for harms suffered online.

It follows Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest having to go to U.S. courts to sue Meta over scam ads on its platforms that use his likeness without permission. The case is not yet resolved.

In October, a U.S. judge ordered Meta to pay New Mexico $25 billion after a jury found the company liable for deceiving users about privacy on Facebook, marking the biggest fine ever against the tech giant.

Bill would let social media users opt out of algorithms

Australia’s bill would also let social media users opt out of algorithms that send them content and empower Australia’s online safety watchdog to remove apps and websites that fabricate naked images from genuine images of people.

It would also require protections for children against content that promotes eating disorders, hostile ideas about women, pornography, crime or dangerous stunts, or causes serious mental health distress.

Lisa Given, an information sciences expert at RMIT University in Melbourne, described the draft legislation as “very good” and largely in line with European laws.

“It’ll be very interesting to see what happens now globally,” Given said. “I’ve always been of the view that if countries can band together and put through similar legislation, collectively we have a better chance of actually pushing Big Tech to make real changes in terms of the design of their systems.”