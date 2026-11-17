Police raided the Istanbul headquarters of Sozcu TV on Tuesday, dealing another significant blow to Turkey’s pro-opposition media.

This is the third such seizure of pro-opposition media in just over a year.

It comes amid public uproar over a multi-billion investment fund scandal that has affected the savings of nearly half a million people and piled pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party ahead of elections in 2028.

Tuesday’s raid, which saw police arrest senior Sozcu executives and install a government-appointed administrator, drew a sharp rebuke from rights groups and politicians.

They complained the AKP was trying to muzzle criticism ahead of the 2028 vote.

“By restricting and silencing critical media that investigates and reports on issues the public is dissatisfied with — especially the fund crisis — the political administration is conducting a silencing operation,” Baris Terkoglu, a journalist for Onlar TV and Cumhuriyet daily, told AFP.

A month ago, authorities also took over Turkey’s most-watched news channel, Halk TV, shut down its broadcasts and installed an administrator.

Prosecutors sought to justify the police action on Tuesday, citing a 2017 indictment against Sozcu Media owner Burak Akbay.

In a statement published by local media, they said financial documents suggested Akbay held a leadership role in the “FETO terrorist organisation”, which the government blames for a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016.

But Sozcu lawyer Ersan Barkin stressed that Turkey’s top court had already thrown the Akbay case out and “found no evidence of links to FETO”.

“This is not legally justified,” he told AFP, saying it raised “serious questions about press freedom”.

‘Culture of obedience’

Veteran media rights activist Erol Onderoglu said some of the opposition’s “most important media outlets, including Tele1, Halk TV and Sozcu, have been seized and silenced one by one”.

“The weaponisation of the judiciary in this way is putting hundreds of media workers out of a job and leaving Turkey’s media landscape increasingly dominated by a single voice,” he told AFP.

Sozcu TV went offline after Tuesday’s raid but later began broadcasting some non-political programmes, AFP correspondents said.

Halk TV has only broadcast archive content since being taken over.

Sozcu TV has been repeatedly sanctioned by Turkey’s RTUK broadcasting regulator, which slapped it with a 10-day ban last year over its coverage of the jailing of Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Erdogan’s most powerful rival.

Turkey’s Progressive Journalists Association (CGD) denounced the takeover, saying “the culture of obedience imposed on journalists is an attempt to decide what the public will hear, know and discuss”.

It said the authorities needed to “explain without delay” the grounds for appointing a trustee and “the legal basis for the detentions”.

The European Parliament’s Turkey rapporteur, Nacho Sanchez Amor, said the space “for independent and critical TV in Turkey has all but disappeared”.

“Trying to shed light on the fund scandal is too dangerous in Turkey,” he wrote on X.

Opposition leader Ozgur Ozel of the Yeni Parti, said the authorities “no longer have any tolerance even for the slightest criticism”.

“They’re trying to choke out anything and anyone who isn’t one of them,” he wrote on X.

Turkey’s third largest party, the pro-Kurdish DEM, said: “Enough is enough! You cannot make trusteeship a normal form of governance!”.