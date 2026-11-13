Avril Lavigne announces birth of first child, her ‘princess’

Nov. 13 (UPI) — Grammy-nominated singer Avril Lavigne is a new mom.

The music artist, 42, announced the birth of her first child, a daughter, alongside a series of photos Friday on Instagram.

Lavigne, who did not identify the father, shared a close-up shot of her family holding her baby girl’s hand, a photo of herself cradling her daughter, and a picture of three pairs of Vans shoes lined up on a skateboard.

“Our Mini [Expletive] Princess has arrived,” she captioned the post.

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A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

Lavigne, who had not posted on Instagram since October of 2025, did not publicly announce her pregnancy.

The singer released her seventh album, Love Sux, in 2022, and the singles “Fake as Hell” with All Time Low and “Young & Dumb” featuring Simple Plan in 2023 and 2025, respectively.