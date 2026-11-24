Nov. 24 (UPI) — Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters are set to perform at a concert celebrating Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s inauguration on Jan. 5, Lauro Jardim from newspaper O Globo reported Tuesday.

Organizers are also in talks with French-Spanish musician Manu Chao and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello to join the lineup, according to the report.

As atrações já confirmadas para tocar na festa de posse de Lula

Evento já é conhecido como ‘Janjapalooza 2’

https://t.co/m4fRiyLpRv— Lauro Jardim (@laurojardim) November 24, 2026

Sources at Brazil’s presidential palace also confirmed the participation of Bad Bunny and Waters to Brazilian radio station Itatiaia.

Brazilian first lady Rosangela Lula da Silva, popularly known as Janja, is overseeing preparations for the musical celebration in Brasilia and aims to finalize the list of major performers by Friday.

Several of the international artists have previously expressed support for Lula.

Bad Bunny authorized the use of one of his songs during Lula’s 2026 re-election campaign, while Morello publicly supported the Brazilian president during the second round of the election, Brazilian newspaper Jornal do Commercio reported.

Waters has also expressed support for Lula on several occasions, including during Brazil’s 2026 and 2022 presidential campaign. In 2018, the British musician attempted to visit Lula while he was in prison.

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The upcoming celebration is expected to follow the format of the Festival do Futuro, a free public event organized by the first lady for Lula’s previous inauguration in January 2023.

That festival featured performances by 42 artists, including Brazilian musicians Martinho da Vila, Margareth Menezes and Gaby Amarantos, according to InfoMoney.

Two stages were installed along the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia and named in honor of Brazilian singers Elza Soares and Gal Costa. Performances continued into the early hours of the following day.

Plans for the upcoming festival are still being finalized, including how the event will be financed.

Lula will begin his fourth presidential term on Jan. 5 rather than the traditional Jan. 1 inauguration date, following a constitutional amendment adopted in 2021. The full lineup for the musical celebration has yet to be officially announced.