Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley out for season with turf toe

Nov. 4 (UPI) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season with a turf toe injury.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Baltimore Sun about the development on Wednesday.

Huntley was hurt in the first half of the Ravens’ 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. He entered the game in the first quarter after starter Lamar Jackson injured a thumb on his first pass attempt of the day.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Sunday that Jackson will undergo surgery, be placed on injured reserve and will be out indefinitely. Third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano, who hurt his ankle Sunday, is set to start for the Ravens in Week 9.

The Ravens signed quarterback Kedon Slovis from the Green Bay Packers practice squad on Tuesday. They also held a tryout for Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez. The Ravens signed quarterback Austin Reed to their practice squad Monday.

Huntley appeared in at least seven games each of his last six seasons, including five appearances in each of his last four. He made 19 starts since 2021, including three this season. Huntley completed 76 of 110 (69.1%) passes for 7272 yards, four scores and an interception over his five appearances this season. He and ran for 76 yards and a score.

Fagnano completed 10 of 21 (47.6%) passes for 91 yards and an interception against the Bills in his NFL debut. The rookie joined the Ravens in April as an undrafted free agent.

The Ravens (4-4) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at 8:15 p.m. EST Thursday in Baltimore.