Bowen Yang returns as John Mulaney guest hosts ‘SNL’

Nov. 15 (UPI) — John Mulaney guest hosted this weekend’s edition of Saturday Night Live, leading a mini-musical about the soon-to-be-banned Central Park horses, New York’s pervasive weed smell and residents’ enthusiasm for Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Former SNL cast member Bowen Yang joined the 9-minute song and dance number as Mary Todd Lincoln, the character he played in the Broadway show, Oh, Mary.

Yang sang about the bumper-to-bumper traffic in the Lincoln Tunnel, which connects New York to New Jersey.

Mulaney also talked about his family, including his father and two young children, and mocked Health and Human Service Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his monologue.

Mulaney also played a CIA agent trying to teach nerdy tech billionaires how to avoid beautiful women who show interest in them, but might actual be spies.

Yang also popped into this sketch, playing Jensen Huang, who resigned as president and CEO from Nvidia last week amid allegations that he engaged in an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.