Brazil’s Senate approves Lula’s main bet to tackle criminal gangs

Brazil’s Senate has approved legislation that strengthens the government’s power to fight criminal gangs.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Senate approved on Tuesday legislation that strengthens the government’s power to fight criminal gangs, in another win for reelected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has touted the changes as key to tackle one of his nation’s biggest problems.

The constitutional amendment, which will be sanctioned later this week, creates a public security ministry, changes the coordination of Brazil’s security agencies, and allocates more resources to fight Sao Paulo-based First Command of the Capital, or PCC, and Rio de Janeiro’s Red Command, or CV.

In June, the U.S. State Department designated both groups as foreign terrorist organizations, a move that Lula interpreted as interference and an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump to shore up support for Lula’s election rival, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The amendment, which was approved by Brazil’s lower house in March, passed in two rounds of voting with no opposition. Bolsonaro, whose term expires at the end of January, voted remotely.

Stricter penalties for gang leaders and members would include mandatory imprisonment in a maximum-security prison, curbs on parole and asset seizures.

Brazilian senators removed from the amendment an attempt to reduce Brazil’s criminal age to 16 from the current 18. Many security experts say lowering the age of criminal responsibility is inefficient and could increase recruitment into organized crime within Brazil’s overcrowded prisons.

Crime is a top concern for Brazilians and was a key issue in the presidential election last month. Drug-trafficking gangs have expanded their presence in recent years and now control large swathes of the Amazon rainforest, while paramilitary-type militias have entrenched their power in Rio and other states.

During the campaign, Bolsonaro promised to push for legislation characterizing Brazil ‘s main crime groups the First Command of the Capital, or PCC, and the Red Command, or CV, as terrorist organizations.

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Hughes reported from Rio de Janeiro.

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