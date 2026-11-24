British security officials have warned U.K. companies supporting Ukraine’s military to brace for potential sabotage attempts by Russia.

LONDON (AP) — British security officials on Tuesday warned U.K. companies supporting Ukraine’s military to brace for potential sabotage attempts by Russia.

The rare public alert came after a series of attacks and attempted attacks across Europe, amid warnings from European officials about Moscow’s hybrid attacks on digital and physical infrastructure.

Estonian authorities have said that Russia’s security services were behind an August arson attack on a defense company that provides military vehicles to Ukraine. The U.K. has blamed Russia for a 2024 plot to set fire to a London warehouse that contained supplies for Kyiv. In September, a British man was charged with plotting with Russian spies to sabotage a drone factory in England.

Authorities in Poland, Romania and other NATO countries also say they have disrupted Moscow-backed sabotage plots.

The National Protective Security Authority, part of Britain’s MI5 domestic security service, and the Defense Ministry told firms providing “material support” to Ukraine’s armed forces that they may be a target for Moscow.

Chief executives from defense and critical infrastructure companies were being briefed privately by government ministers, the defense ministry said.

The alert says that Russia has increased sabotage attempts against European defense facilities in recent months, usually through proxies “employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, such as arson.” It warns of other hostile activity, “including intimidation of individuals, espionage and information operations,” all aimed at eroding support for Ukraine.

It advises companies to reduce their online presence, beef up security at their sites, identify “potential hostile observation locations” and teach employees to recognize suspicious activity.

MI5 Director-General Ken McCallum warned last month of a growing threat from hostile states, chiefly Iran and Russia. He said that Russia’s military and intelligence services are “escalating their attempts at hybrid warfare.”

“Russia is using tactics that stop short — though sometimes not much short — of conventional conflict,” he said.