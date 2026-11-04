Browns place quarterback Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol

Nov. 4 (UPI) — The Cleveland Browns placed quarterback Deshaun Watson in the concussion protocol, they announced Wednesday.

Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter of the Browns’ 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. He returned to the game for the Browns’ second drive. He told the team Tuesday that he experienced concussion symptoms Monday night.

Watson completed 27 of 39 passes for 324 yards, but did not throw a touchdown pass. Backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who could start in place of Sanders in Week 9, completed 2 of 2 passes for 2 yards against the Steelers.

“During the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Deshaun Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit,” the Browns said in a statement. “The [athletic trainer certified] spotter called down to the sideline, and the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC) administered a game day concussion evaluation.

“Deshaun was cleared by the UNC and returned on the Browns’ next offensive series. As part of the protocol, the team’s medical staff evaluated him again postgame and Monday morning.

“Both times he showed no symptoms, passed his evaluations and was cleared. On Tuesday morning, he reported to the medical staff that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol.”

Watson completed 65.5% of his throws for 1,806 yards, seven scores and three interceptions over eight starts this season. He also ran for 217 yards and a score. He was 5-3 as a starter through eight weeks.

Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green are the Browns’ respective third- and fourth-string quarterbacks. Neither backup quarterback logged a pass attempt through the Browns’ first eight games.

Gabriel was the Browns’ emergency third-string quarterback in Week 8. Gabriel and Green were inactive in the AFC North divisional matchup.

The Browns (5-3) will face the New Orleans Saints (2-5) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in New Orleans.