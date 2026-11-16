Calif. coast battered by monster waves as El Nino strengthens grip

Nov. 15 (UPI) — Monstrous waves slammed the California coastline over the weekend after weather forecasters warned that the exceptionally strong El Nino remained on track to significantly affect winter weather patterns across the United States.

Several popular piers, including those at Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Ventura, Calif., were closed at various times during the weekend due to the high surf and dangerous rip currents as hazardous conditions were expected along the entire Pacific Coast through early Tuesday morning.

Officials warned beachgoers to stay out of the water due to the hazardous ocean conditions as waves as high as 25 feet crashed ashore.

After being closed Saturday, the Manhattan Beach Pier reopened on Sunday but closed again at sunset and was slated to remain off limits overnight due to the high surf advisory, officials said.

An increased risk of life-threatening “sneaker waves” and strong rip currents were the order of the day on Sunday, the National Weather Service in San Francisco warned as it posted high surf advisories until 4 a.m. PST on Tuesday.

“Waves can easily sweep across the shoreline, pulling people into the cold ocean from beaches, jetties, and coastal rocks,” the NWS said. “Stay off jetties, piers, rocks, and any other waterside infrastructure. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous surf conditions.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom last month began preparations for intense winter storms made more likely by the exceptionally strong “Super El Nino.” On Oct. 27, he signed an executive order to help protect the Pacific Coast Highway and nearby communities from erosion caused by big waves and powerful surf.

Those moves came after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the chances that the exceptionally strong El Nino will significantly affect U.S. weather patterns across the upcoming winter season remains “very likely.”

El Nino will bring warmer-than-average temperatures across the northern United States and wetter-than-average conditions across the southern tier from California to Florida from December through February, NOAA said in its annual U.S. Winter Outlook issued Oct. 15.

Wetter-than-average conditions will also be felt along the Eastern Seaboard while droughts in the majority of the country — including areas in the East, Southern Great Plains and Southwest — are likely to improve, the forecasters said.

With winter approaching, forecasters said El Nino remains on track to be a dominating influence and urged U.S. residents, especially in California and the South, to plan accordingly.

The precipitation outlook as influenced by El Nino starkly divides the country between north and south. Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely across the southern tier, from the Southwest to the Southeast and along the East Coast, while the rest of the country has equal odds of above- or below-normal precipitation.

Temperature-wise, the northern part of the country, including northern California, the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, Mississippi Valley and much of the East, are in line for warmer-than-normal readings this winter thanks to El Nino, NOAA said.

Meanwhile, in a bit of good news, drought conditions are forecast to improve or end in the Southwest, Southern Great Plains, Southeast and parts of the East Coast.