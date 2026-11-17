Nov. 17 (UPI) — Hackers used a compromised website optimization service to distribute malicious software through the websites of 178 organizations, including CNN, BBC, Zoom and HSBC, cybersecurity researchers said Tuesday.

The attack targeted Optimizely, a platform used by businesses to test and personalize websites, allowing malicious JavaScript code to reach visitors through a trusted third-party service.

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Report URI discovered the attack Monday and identified 188 infected scripts associated with 178 organizations.

The affected websites included Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, Fox News, NPR and several major financial institutions.

The malicious code was designed to steal cryptocurrency, collect payment card information and capture browser cookies and screenshots, researchers said.

On Apple devices, the attack also attempted to deliver exploit kits targeting vulnerabilities in older versions of iOS.

Report URI researcher Scott Helme said the attackers had modified Optimizely’s JavaScript code, allowing the malicious software to spread through websites that relied on the service.

The attack affected organizations across multiple industries, including banking, technology, retail, healthcare and media.

Researchers said the malicious code could replace cryptocurrency wallet addresses copied or displayed in a browser with addresses controlled by the attackers.

It could also intercept payment information entered into certain website forms and transmit stolen data to external servers.

As of Monday evening, cryptocurrency wallets linked to the attackers had received approximately $7,040.

Researchers cautioned that the figure did not account for potentially stolen payment card information, browser cookies or other compromised data.

The malicious code was first detected on BBC’s website early Monday, with additional infections identified across other organizations.

Report URI said the attackers modified the malicious software repeatedly throughout the day, adding new capabilities.

Optimizely confirmed the incident and said it had removed the malicious code from affected projects. The company said all identified infected files had been cleaned by late Monday.

Malwarebytes, which also reported the attack, warned that visitors to affected websites could have been exposed without realizing it.

The cybersecurity company advised users who visited affected websites Monday to update their devices, review cryptocurrency transactions and monitor payment card activity.